Who Is Will Gittens? Meet Brittany Cartwright's New Flame After Jax Taylor Split
As Brittany Cartwright wrapped up her divorce from estranged husband Jax Taylor, whispers of romance with singer Will Gittens are electrifying her social circles.
The Vanderpump Rules star, who announced her separation from Taylor in February 2024, has sparked dating rumors with several suitors, but Gittens appears to be the center of attention.
Here's everything you need to know about the emerging relationship.
Hailing From Trinidad to the Spotlight
Originally from Trinidad, Gittens later made a home in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to Los Angeles, Calif. His Instagram bio hints at his current sunny California lifestyle.
A Grammy-Winning Talent
Gittens isn't just a pretty face — he's a Grammy-winning songwriter. His impressive resume includes cowriting credits for Chris Brown's hit song "Views," featured on the album 11:11 (Deluxe), which won the Grammy for Best R&B Album in February.
"WE ARE GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS!! God is so faithful! Thanks for all the support! We're dropping our best music this year …only the beginning!" Gittens celebrated in an Instagram post, where Cartwright chimed in with a supportive, "Congrats!!" complemented by clapping and fire emojis.
Brittany and Will: A Blossoming Connection
Cartwright has supported Gittens' musical endeavors and often "likes" his Instagram posts, though she rarely comments. In April, he performed a sold-out show in Los Angeles, which his mother and sister attended. Cartwright made an appearance in a video shared by JB Entertainment, where she was spotted enjoying the concert alongside her best friend Zack Wickham.
Despite rumors swirling around their connection, a source told a news outlet in May that they were dating — though another source insisted Cartwright was "not dating anyone," labeling Will merely as "just a friend."
- Brittany Cartwright Drops Jax Taylor's Last Name From Her Instagram Bio After Shocking Separation
- Jax Taylor Swears Off Getting Married Again After Messy Divorce From Brittany Cartwright
- Single Brittany Cartwright Not Looking for Anything 'Serious' Following Divorce From Ex Jax Taylor: 'I'm Definitely Having Fun'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mystery Man Spotted in NYC
On May 26, Cartwright sent fans buzzing when she posted a gym check-in on Instagram Stories during a trip to New York City. Viewers noticed a new mystery man behind her, a muscle-bound fitness enthusiast sporting a compass tattoo.
Brittany's Dating Life Insights
Cartwright opened up about her dating experiences on Lala Kent's "Give Them Lala" podcast on May 26. During their candid conversation, she shared that she was simply "having fun" with "a crush," emphasizing it was "nothing serious."
"I like the guy who you fell straight on your a-- out of the shower [with], and you guys laughed, and he still wanted to be with you after," Kent teased, prompting Cartwright to joke back, "I hate you!"
Detailing an amusing incident, Cartwright recounted: "We were in the shower, butt naked, and it was like I slipped on a banana peel. I went straight back, and he thought I was gonna hit my head. Oh, it was so embarrassing, but then the way that we laughed about it was so cute."
Brittany and Tanner Courtad: A Brief Connection
Following her separation from Taylor, Cartwright was seen with The Bachelorette alum Tanner Courtad. The two were spotted together frequently, raising eyebrows about a potential romance after she officially filed for divorce in August 2024. A source indicated a budding relationship, stating they had been "hanging out together" just days before she filed for divorce.