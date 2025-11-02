or
Unveiling the Darkness: 5 Shocking Facts About Ed Gein You Won't See in 'Monster'

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Ed Gein, infamously known as 'The Butcher of Plainfield, has haunted the annals of true crime literature and cinema.

Profile Image

Nov. 2 2025, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

The latest season of Netflix's anthological series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which premiered on October 3, presents a chilling portrayal of notorious serial killer Ed Gein's life. However, the show misses some key elements that further illustrate Gein's disturbing reality.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Monster: The Ed Gein Story!

In Monster: The Ed Gein Story, actor Charlie Hunnam portrays Gein, a farmer whose heinous acts inspired iconic horror characters seen in Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs. The eight-episode series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, showcases the grotesque crimes and psychological torment that shaped Gein's existence. Yet even with its graphic details, several facets of his life and motivations remain unexplored.

Gein confessed to murdering two women and was a notorious grave robber, driven by an unhealthy obsession with his mother. Over the years, he transformed his home into a haunting collection of horrific artifacts crafted from body parts and human skin.

"Ed Gein's fairly obscure," writer Ian Brennan revealed in an interview with Tudum. "You take the facts and the things that happened and then just try to get in the guy's head and try to figure out, 'OK, if that is true, what else is true? What does this world look like?'"

Though the series is rooted in true events, here are five chilling details left out of Monster: The Ed Gein Story that delve deeper into the mind of this infamous figure.

His Complicated Relationship With His Mother

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Gein's deep-seated obsession with his mother, Augusta, greatly influenced his twisted actions. Her teachings on the world's evils deeply affected him, leading him to cultivate a warped sense of morality.

The Unexplored Influence of His Past

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

The series touches lightly on Gein's abusive upbringing but misses significant aspects of his childhood trauma, which played a critical role in shaping his psyche.

Ed Gein

A Darker Collection

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

While the series hints at Gein's collection of body parts, it fails to mention some of the macabre trophies he kept, including masks made from human skin, which reflect the depths of his depravity.

The Role of Isolation

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

The show doesn't fully depict Gein's extreme isolation due to his mother's death and his detachment from society, leaving a gap in understanding his descent into madness.

Law Enforcement's Handling of His Crimes

who was ed gein facts you wont see in monster netflix
Source: NETFLIX

The details surrounding how law enforcement finally captured Gein, including the chilling discoveries made in his home, are briefly mentioned, but the true horror of the investigation's findings is underplayed.

