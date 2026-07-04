Who Was Soccer Star Héctor Bello's Wife? All About Andrea Bello, Who Died Shielding Her Daughter During Venezuela's Earthquakes
July 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Marítimo de La Guaira soccer star Héctor Bello's wife, Andrea, died while shielding her baby during Venezuela's deadly earthquakes.
The athlete confirmed Andrea's death on Instagram, announcing she was killed as she protected their 1-year-old daughter, Alana, from the collapsing rubble during the back-to-back earthquakes that struck the Land of Grace on June 24. As of June 28, the Venezuelan government said at least 1,450 people had been confirmed dead, while nearly 69,000 others remained missing.
Here's everything to know about Hector's late wife, Andrea.
Andrea Bello Was Married to Soccer Player Héctor Bello
Andrea was married to Héctor for several years before her tragic death. While the couple largely kept their relationship private, the soccer star previously shared a photo of her and their baby to celebrate the 2024 holiday season.
"Feliz navidad🎇♥️," he captioned the Instagram photoset.
Héctor and Andrea Bello Shared a Young Daughter
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Héctor and Bello welcomed their daughter, Alana, in 2024.
The sports star shared a carousel of photos featuring his child in October 2024, alongside a Spanish-language caption that roughly translated to English as, "Thank You my Lord for this beautiful blessing my princess my adoration, I just ask You to continue giving me the strength You have always given me to move forward for her for my princess that I know You will give me many joys and happiness I love You with all my heart AIBS ♥️🐣✨."
The proud father also expressed his love for Alana in an August 2025 update, writing in Spanish, "Lo mejor que pudo llegar a mi vida, Te amo grande Hija♥️😍👨🏾🍼."
Andrea Bello Died Protecting Her Daughter During Venezuela's Earthquakes
On June 26, Héctor announced on Instagram that Andrea was killed while protecting their baby as their home collapsed during the earthquakes.
"You will always be our favorite hero, Mommy," he wrote in Spanish. "I will make sure our baby always remembers how wonderful you were and how much you loved her. I will tell her the story of how you saved her, my love — how you gave your own life for our little girl. You were such a brave woman. Even with your last breaths, you never abandoned her."
In a follow-up post, the father-of-one said he traveled to a hospital in Caracas to be with his daughter. He also mourned Andrea and reflected on the heartbreak of losing her.
The local Venezuelan soccer press and publicity organization, Cumaná de Campeones, revealed Andrea was found dead in the rubble. At the same time, Alana "survived the collapse of the building where the entire family lived."
"The entire state of Sucre and the entire football community embrace you and stand with you in respect and solidarity, hoping you find peace in this time of sorrow," the organization continued.
On June 28, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to at least 1,450. He added 3,150 others had been injured, and nearly 69,000 remained missing.