Who Was Soccer Star Héctor Bello's Wife? All About Andrea Bello, Who Died Shielding Her Daughter During Venezuela's Earthquakes

Article continues below advertisement

Marítimo de La Guaira soccer star Héctor Bello's wife, Andrea, died while shielding her baby during Venezuela's deadly earthquakes. The athlete confirmed Andrea's death on Instagram, announcing she was killed as she protected their 1-year-old daughter, Alana, from the collapsing rubble during the back-to-back earthquakes that struck the Land of Grace on June 24. As of June 28, the Venezuelan government said at least 1,450 people had been confirmed dead, while nearly 69,000 others remained missing. Here's everything to know about Hector's late wife, Andrea.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrea Bello Was Married to Soccer Player Héctor Bello

Source: @hectorbello_02/Instagram Héctor Bello paid tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Andrea was married to Héctor for several years before her tragic death. While the couple largely kept their relationship private, the soccer star previously shared a photo of her and their baby to celebrate the 2024 holiday season. "Feliz navidad🎇♥️," he captioned the Instagram photoset.

Article continues below advertisement

Héctor and Andrea Bello Shared a Young Daughter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @hectorbello_02/Instagram Héctor Bello shared family photos on Christmas 2024.

Héctor and Bello welcomed their daughter, Alana, in 2024. The sports star shared a carousel of photos featuring his child in October 2024, alongside a Spanish-language caption that roughly translated to English as, "Thank You my Lord for this beautiful blessing my princess my adoration, I just ask You to continue giving me the strength You have always given me to move forward for her for my princess that I know You will give me many joys and happiness I love You with all my heart AIBS ♥️🐣✨." The proud father also expressed his love for Alana in an August 2025 update, writing in Spanish, "Lo mejor que pudo llegar a mi vida, Te amo grande Hija♥️😍👨🏾‍🍼."

Andrea Bello Died Protecting Her Daughter During Venezuela's Earthquakes

Source: @hectorbello_02/Instagram At least 1,450 people are confirmed dead as of June 28.