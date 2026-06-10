Whoopi Goldberg Eerily Insists Aliens 'Have Been Among Us for a Very Long Time'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were all in agreement that aliens exist. Whoopi Goldberg led the topic during the Wednesday, June 10, episode of the talk show, as there has been a bipartisan push for the government to release all the information they have on extraterrestrials.

Article continues below advertisement

'There's Life Out There'

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg believes aliens have been among humans for 'a very long time.'

"The odds that there's life out there, it would be a little ignorant to think there isn't," Sara Haines shared. "There's an estimated two million galaxies out there." That being said, Haines admitted she doesn't need to know all of the classified information. "I'd rather them keep a little bit of cards close to the chest," she said, joking she's not "scared" of aliens after watching Men in Black.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube Sara Haines said it would be 'ignorant' to think humans are the only life form.

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to note that in 2020, the Pentagon came "right out and said UFOs are real." "And I think as a society we were like, 'We're in the middle of COVID, we're not in a place to process this,' so we've all been living in denial," she explained of the distraction, to which Goldberg responded, "That's why they did it then."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed to a 2020 report from the Pentagon about three UFOs caught on film.

Sunny Hostin declared she has "always believed" there was other life out there, and she wouldn't be surprised if they were smarter than humans. Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood comically went on to ask Goldberg a few questions about aliens since she had a role on Star Trek. "If there are aliens, why do they have to be unattractive? Why do they have the big bubble eyes? And what is with the probing in the booty? What's that about?" she asked, prompting laughter from the other hosts and the live audience. "Why can't aliens come down here and be s--- and then take us out to dinner?"

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Shares Alien Theory

Source: @theview/youtube Sheryl Underwood joked about aliens with Whoopi Goldberg since the latter was on 'Star Trek.'

"There is a theory that aliens look that way because of our current technology, because they're evolved human beings that have time-traveled back," Hostin spilled. "Actually..." Goldberg stated with a dramatic pause. "Whoopi would know more because she was on Star Trek," Hostin added. "They have been among us for a very long time," eerily insisted the EGOT winner.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Underwood Jokes About Hooking Up With Aliens

Source: @theview/youtube Sheryl Underwood wished aliens weren't 'unattractive.'