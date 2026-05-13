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Whoopi Goldberg Falls Back in Chair on 'The View' While Criticizing People Who Save Seats in Public: Watch

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg's theatrics on 'The View' often go viral.

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May 13 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

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The View co-hosts got passionate when discussing the dilemma of whether one should be allowed to save seats for friends before they arrive.

Whoopi Goldberg revealed she's not a fan of people who do so, admitting she's even seen people reserve spots at church, which she thinks goes a step too far.

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'Don't Do That!'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg disapproves of people who save seats in public.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg disapproves of people who save seats in public.

"To me, here's the biggest reason you don't want to do that, is because you want people to be on time. You don't want them to start thinking, oh, somebody's going to hold this for me, and you don't have to work on getting your behind out of there to get there on time," the actress explained. "Don't do that!"

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'I'm Gonna Be in Your Chair'

Photo of The movie star fell back in her chair as she pretended to relax in a lounge chair.
Source: @theview/x

The movie star fell back in her chair as she pretended to relax in a lounge chair.

Goldberg's costars agreed, with the ladies discussing how it's impossible to find a lounge chair at a waterpark because they're all filled with people's belongings while they're on rides.

"If you're at a place and you see all these empty seats, I'm telling you now, if you come down, I'm gonna be in your chair, because I paid just like you paid," Goldberg said.

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Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin agreed it's OK to move someone's belongings off of a seat if they aren't nearby.

"I think it's okay to move the towel," Sunny Hostin expressed, to which Goldberg replied, "Yeah, because people put books there, pocketbook, I'll put it right under there."

The EGOT winner then leaned back in her chair to mimic how she'd move someone's stuff and stretch out and relax on a beach chair without thinking twice about it.

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Photo of 'It shouldn't be okay for anybody to do it,' Whoopi Goldberg declared of saving seats.
Source: @theview/x

'It shouldn't be okay for anybody to do it,' Whoopi Goldberg declared of saving seats.

"I think you can move it," Hostin reiterated, to which Goldberg exclaimed, "H--- yeah, you can move it!"

"It shouldn't be okay for anybody to do it," the Ghost actress insisted. "If you're at a thing, you should have the right, the same rights as everybody else in that building or apartment complex, unless you're having a party and you let everyone know you're doing that."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits to Saving Seats for No One

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin confessed she feels 'guilty' about saving seats.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin confessed she feels 'guilty' about saving seats.

Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she used to put her purse on a spare seat on the Washington, D.C., metro so no one would sit next to her — however, she would eventually "feel guilty."

"You obviously get up if there's someone older that should be seated there, but you'd see people crowded and standing or holding a child and you're like, 'Oh, fine, I'm not actually saving this seat for anyone,'" the new mom-of-one spilled. "I just wanted my space!"

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