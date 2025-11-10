Furious Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at 'Idiot' Politicians Over Government Shutdown on 'The View': 'What the H--- Is Going on in This Country?'

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg is more than fed up with the government shutdown. On the Monday, November 10, episode of The View, the co-hosts offered their different opinions on Democrats "caving," as some believe it was the right decision while others thought they should continue to stand up to Republicans. (Eight Democratic senators recently voted with Republicans to advance a deal to end the shutdown and fund the government until January, though the negotiation did nothing for the Affordable Care Act.)

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg slammed 'idiot' politicians over the ongoing government shutdown.

Toward the end of the chat, the actress took aim at politicians for not coming to a resolution after more than a month. "This is the richest country in the world and somebody had the nerve to write, 'We're out of money.' We're not out of money!" she exclaimed. Ana Navarro chimed in to note America just sent "$40 million" to Argentina and gave tax breaks to the "ultra rich."

Whoopi Goldberg Slams the Government

"I told y'all this was crazy! I told you it was insane! I'm watching the fact that people are starving in Africa... Darfur... there is a genocide, people are being massacred and these clowns have not mentioned it once," the EGOT winner, 69, stated. "They have said, 'We're not sending out any money, we're America first.' And yet we've bailed out Argentina, we're messing Viktor Orbán. What the h--- is going in the country? What the h--- is going on?"

'America's Not Going to Burn'

Source: @theview/x The actress praised Americans for helping their neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.

Navarro claimed, "Nero is playing the fiddle while America burns." "America is not going to burn. America's hot, but she's not going to burn," Goldberg declared, as she explained how many Americans are going out of their way to help their struggling neighbors. "That's what we do and that's what we're going to keep doing until these idiots figure out what the h--- they're doing."

Source: @theview/x The EGOT winner admitted she no longer cares if what she says offends other people.

Goldberg smirked as an acknowledgement of her rant and spilled, "You know, I'm getting to the age... where it's just coming out and I don't care, I just don't care anymore. This is America." Though Navarro, 53, claimed she got to that place years ago, Goldberg countered she still had some time to go, adding, "Once you get here, no one will be able to shut you up."

Sunny Hostin Shames Chuck Schumer

Source: mega Sunny Hostin thinks Chuck Schumer's days in power are over.