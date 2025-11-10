or
BREAKING NEWS
Furious Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at 'Idiot' Politicians Over Government Shutdown on 'The View': 'What the H--- Is Going on in This Country?'

Whoopi Goldberg had a lot to say about the ongoing government shutdown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg is more than fed up with the government shutdown.

On the Monday, November 10, episode of The View, the co-hosts offered their different opinions on Democrats "caving," as some believe it was the right decision while others thought they should continue to stand up to Republicans.

  • (Eight Democratic senators recently voted with Republicans to advance a deal to end the shutdown and fund the government until January, though the negotiation did nothing for the Affordable Care Act.)

    Toward the end of the chat, the actress took aim at politicians for not coming to a resolution after more than a month.

    "This is the richest country in the world and somebody had the nerve to write, 'We're out of money.' We're not out of money!" she exclaimed.

    Ana Navarro chimed in to note America just sent "$40 million" to Argentina and gave tax breaks to the "ultra rich."

    Whoopi Goldberg Slams the Government

    "I told y'all this was crazy! I told you it was insane! I'm watching the fact that people are starving in Africa... Darfur... there is a genocide, people are being massacred and these clowns have not mentioned it once," the EGOT winner, 69, stated. "They have said, 'We're not sending out any money, we're America first.' And yet we've bailed out Argentina, we're messing Viktor Orbán. What the h--- is going in the country? What the h--- is going on?"

    'America's Not Going to Burn'

    Navarro claimed, "Nero is playing the fiddle while America burns."

    "America is not going to burn. America's hot, but she's not going to burn," Goldberg declared, as she explained how many Americans are going out of their way to help their struggling neighbors. "That's what we do and that's what we're going to keep doing until these idiots figure out what the h--- they're doing."

    Goldberg smirked as an acknowledgement of her rant and spilled, "You know, I'm getting to the age... where it's just coming out and I don't care, I just don't care anymore. This is America."

    Though Navarro, 53, claimed she got to that place years ago, Goldberg countered she still had some time to go, adding, "Once you get here, no one will be able to shut you up."

    Sunny Hostin Shames Chuck Schumer

    Earlier on in the episode, Sunny Hostin singled out Chuck Schumer and shamed Democrats for not standing their ground more.

    "The bottom line is, the Democrats went into this after a blue wave out of the American people, saying, ‘We do want the opposition. We the working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them,’ and now they just caved and surrendered," she explained. "I think Chuck Schumer, his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go."

    Sara Haines told her costar she "completely disagrees," as people are in desperate need of food banks to stay active.

