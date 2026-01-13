Whoopi Goldberg Acknowledges 'Not All ICE Agents Are Out of Control' But Believes Renee Good's Death Was Unjust

Article continues below advertisement

Though Whoopi Goldberg believes the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minnesota was in the wrong, the TV star acknowledged that not every law enforcement officer is a bad person. Goldberg and her The View costars discussed the hot topic on the Tuesday, January 13, episode of the talk show.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Defends 'Some' ICE Agents

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg praised 'some' ICE agents for knowing 'what they're doing.'

The actress encouraged all protestors to know their rights but highlighted that they should also know the rights of ICE agents. "Let us be very clear. Not all ICE agents are out of control. Not all of them," she stated. "Some of them actually do know what they're doing, and they're having a hard time because they don't recognize the agency they've worked for for years. So, there's a lot going on."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Encourages Protestors to Know Their Rights

FEDERAL AGENTS CLASH WITH PROTESTORS IN MINNESOTA: With tensions escalating in the wake of the shooting death of Renee Good, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in as Minnesota sues the Trump administration over ICE operations in the state. pic.twitter.com/igKIsGQPQV — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2026 Source: @theview/x The talk show host encouraged protestors to know their rights.

The EGOT winner said protestors cannot break the law or "spit" on other people, but "you do have the right to say we don't like what we see, we're going to protest." "And know, if they come up on you, the ACLU is saying, listen, think carefully about what you say, keep your hands where the officers can see them, don't run or touch an officer, write down everything you remember about an incident as quick as you can, or try to find a witness and get their names and phone numbers," Goldberg continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Goldberg encouraged protestors to stay safe and not break the law.

"They don't really do that now because people have phones, So, you know everyone is watching," she added. "Keep yourself safe, keep them safe, protest all you want to, don't get yourself in a trick bag."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin listed the rights of law enforcement officers.

Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, chimed in to list some of the things law enforcement officers are permitted to do. "They can approach you. If you’re obstructing space, they can ask you to move. They can ask you to get back," she shared. "If there’s a crime scene, they can ask you to get back. They cannot ask you to stop filming. They cannot touch you, they cannot push you, and they cannot detain you for simply exercising your first amendment right."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Previously Called ICE Agents 'Violent Criminals'

Source: @theview/x The EGOT winner previously said there are 'vioient criminals' in the ICE agency.