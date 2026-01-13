Whoopi Goldberg Acknowledges 'Not All ICE Agents Are Out of Control' But Believes Renee Good's Death Was Unjust
Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Though Whoopi Goldberg believes the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minnesota was in the wrong, the TV star acknowledged that not every law enforcement officer is a bad person.
Goldberg and her The View costars discussed the hot topic on the Tuesday, January 13, episode of the talk show.
Whoopi Goldberg Defends 'Some' ICE Agents
The actress encouraged all protestors to know their rights but highlighted that they should also know the rights of ICE agents.
"Let us be very clear. Not all ICE agents are out of control. Not all of them," she stated. "Some of them actually do know what they're doing, and they're having a hard time because they don't recognize the agency they've worked for for years. So, there's a lot going on."
The Actress Encourages Protestors to Know Their Rights
The EGOT winner said protestors cannot break the law or "spit" on other people, but "you do have the right to say we don't like what we see, we're going to protest."
"And know, if they come up on you, the ACLU is saying, listen, think carefully about what you say, keep your hands where the officers can see them, don't run or touch an officer, write down everything you remember about an incident as quick as you can, or try to find a witness and get their names and phone numbers," Goldberg continued.
"They don't really do that now because people have phones, So, you know everyone is watching," she added. "Keep yourself safe, keep them safe, protest all you want to, don't get yourself in a trick bag."
Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, chimed in to list some of the things law enforcement officers are permitted to do.
"They can approach you. If you’re obstructing space, they can ask you to move. They can ask you to get back," she shared. "If there’s a crime scene, they can ask you to get back. They cannot ask you to stop filming. They cannot touch you, they cannot push you, and they cannot detain you for simply exercising your first amendment right."
Whoopi Goldberg Previously Called ICE Agents 'Violent Criminals'
Goldberg's most recent remarks about ICE agents came one day after she ridiculed them.
"Nobody wants this. This is not what you said they were going to be," she said of the ICE raids. "This is the thing, you said you were going after the bad guy. Yes, that’s what you said, the violent criminals. Well, it turns out the violent criminals seem to be in the agency."