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Whoopi Goldberg Excitedly Points Out Barack Obama Look-alike in 'The View' Crowd: 'Is the President Here?' — Watch

Composite photo from 'The View' and Barack Obama
Source: @theview/youtube

A Barack Obama look-alike stole the show.

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May 21 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg couldn't contain her excitement when she thought a very special guest was in the live audience of the Thursday, May 21, episode of The View.

As the actress kicked off the show with her usual greeting, she immediately pointed out, "You see the man that looks like Barack Obama? You see the man that looks like Obama up there?"

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'Look at Obama!'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg called out a Barack Obama look-alike on the Thursday, May 21, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg called out a Barack Obama look-alike on the Thursday, May 21, episode of 'The View.'

"Oh, you do!" replied Sunny Hostin after seeing the man in question, with Joy Behar responding, "Yeah, he does."

"I was like, is the president here?! Look at Obama! Obama!" Goldberg raved as the cameras panned to show the man, who laughed and had a huge smile on his face. "I saw you out of the corner of my eye, and I thought, no... I just had to say it!"

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Photo of The actress excitedly chanted 'Obama!' as the cameras panned to the doppelgänger.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress excitedly chanted 'Obama!' as the cameras panned to the doppelgänger.

"He does look like him. Let's see if he can sing 'Let's Stay Together,'" Behar joked, referencing the time when the ex-president famously belted out the tune at an NYC event.

"Well, we'll come back and do that," said Goldberg.

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Barack Obama Appeared on 'The View' in 2010

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Source: @theview/instagram

Barack Obama was the first sitting POTUS to go on 'The View.'

Obama guest starred on the morning show in 2010, becoming the first sitting POTUS to do so. He also appeared in 2012.

When the dad-of-two was asked what prompted him to come on, he explained, "Look, I was trying to find a show that [wife] Michelle actually watched, and so I thought this is it, right here."

The late Barbara Walters, who was co-hosting at the time, was happy to hear it, saying, "This shows that both the president and first lady feel that our show is an influential and important source of information and news."

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Michelle Obama Watches 'The View'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts agreed the man looked like the former president.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts agreed the man looked like the former president.

The ex-FLOTUS was on the series in 2008 and addressed backlash over her previous comment that stirred controversy.

After the Becoming author said at a campaign stop, "for the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country," John McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, stated, "I have, and always will be, proud of my country."

Laura Bush defended Michelle in an interview, explaining, "I think she probably meant 'I'm more proud,' you know, is what she really meant."

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Photo of Michelle Obama is a fan of 'The View.'
Source: @barackobama/x

Michelle Obama is a fan of 'The View.'

On the ABC series, the former lawyer revealed she sent Laura a thank you note.

"It took me a while to write it. It's like, how do I address her? I said, 'dear madam first lady,'" she recalled.

"I was touched by it. And that's what I like about Laura Bush. You know, just calm, rational approach to these issues. And you know, I'm taking some cues. I mean, there's a balance," she expressed. "There's a reason why people like her. It's because she doesn't, sort of, you know, fuel the fire."

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