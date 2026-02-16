Whoopi Goldberg Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's Weight After He Calls American Olympian Hunter Hess a 'Loser': 'Do a Little Exercise'
Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg dissed Donald Trump for calling American Olympian Hunter Hess a "loser" after the athlete admitted he had "mixed emotions" about representing the U.S. amid ongoing turmoil in the country.
The actress addressed the president's criticism on the Monday, February 16, episode of The View, explaining, "The problem for me is people at home who are calling them losers and all these kinds of things."
Whoopi Goldberg Takes Aim at Donald Trump
"Here’s the issue: You know, they are entitled to feel how they feel. That is their right. And they are saying, ‘I don’t agree with everything.’ It’s like when I was a kid, people said, ‘My country right or wrong.’ No, if you’re wrong, you’re wrong. And people are going to say you’re wrong," she spilled. "So, you know, all these people who are criticizing these folks, saying, ‘Stop talking’ — because in this country, we are still allowed. We are still allowed. It has not been outlawed. They can threaten it, but they haven’t stopped it."
"And when we are across the pond, they did it the right way. They said, ‘I’m not with everything that’s happening.’ They didn’t say, ‘The country should go to h---.’ That’s not what they said at all," Goldberg clarified.
She then took aim at the POTUS directly, stating, "So stop calling people losers and maybe get out and do a little exercise and maybe you can compete with them."
At Hess' press conference, he elaborated as to why "it’s a little hard" to be in his position.
"There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t," the skiier noted. "Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S."
What Did Donald Trump Say About Hunter Hess?
The POTUS responded by expressing on social media, "U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Hunter Hess Responds to Criticism
Hess replied to the backlash by taking to Instagram on February 9 and writing, "I love my country 🇺🇸."
"There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out," he shared. "The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete. Thanks to everyone for their support."