Whoopi Goldberg Rolls Her Eyes at 'The View' Costar Sunny Hostin as She Admits to Using ChatGPT to Solve Marriage Issues: Watch

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg let her facial expressions do the talking during a recent segment on 'The View.'





Sept. 16 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg couldn't hide her reaction after The View co-host Sunny Hostin made a surprising confession on the Tuesday, September 16, episode of the hit talk show.

The comedian introduced the topic of AI by revealing one of the most popular things people turn to ChatGPT for is "relationship advice," prompting the actress to make a confused face.

Sunny Hostin's Surprising AI Confession

"I have a confession. I use it for relationship advice. It is so excellent!" Hostin raved. "I feel like I don't need a marriage counselor anymore, ever."

The prosecutor explained how her husband, Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, often leaves things on the passenger seat of the car even though he knows it annoys her.

Sunny finds his actions "unthoughtful," and one day, she yelled at him over his behavior, which just led to him yelling back.

Sunny didn't talk to her husband for the rest of the day, and she eventually typed in her predicament to the AI program, going on to read out loud what she texted Manny, using AI's suggestion.

"When I got in the car and the seat was full of stuff again, I honestly felt a little hurt. It seems like a small thing, but to me it feels like you are not thinking about me being in the car when you leave things there," Sunny said on the show. "And when I brought it up and you yelled, it really upset me."

MORE ON:
The View

Whoopi Goldberg Appeared Disinterested in the Discussion

The camera panned to an uninterested Whoopi, who positioned her body to the audience and gave side-eye as Sara Haines laughed and put out her hand after gauging her costar's reaction.

Sunny excitedly revealed that her husband responded to AI's message, "Thank you so much for that thoughtful explanation. I love you."

"Winning! Winning!" she exclaimed of the result, to which all of her costars except for Whoopi smiled.

Whoopi Goldberg Shades Sunny Hostin

Photo of while Sunny Hostin was happy with how AI helped her, Whoopi Goldberg didn't crack a smile.
Source: @theview/x

While Sunny Hostin was happy with how AI helped her, Whoopi Goldberg didn't crack a smile.

The Ghost star then replied, "And now he knows that was not sincere."

The rest of the co-hosts defended Sunny, noting she just needed help with the wording.

"Can you ask it to fake an o----- for you?" asked Joy Behar, to which the crowd erupted in laughter.

"I don't know, I don't know," Sunny said with a smile.

Goldberg revealed 700 million people use ChatGPT every week, with other popular prompts including "guidance on everything from school work to workout tips" and "writing and technical help."

