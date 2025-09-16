Whoopi Goldberg Rolls Her Eyes at 'The View' Costar Sunny Hostin as She Admits to Using ChatGPT to Solve Marriage Issues: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg couldn't hide her reaction after The View co-host Sunny Hostin made a surprising confession on the Tuesday, September 16, episode of the hit talk show. The comedian introduced the topic of AI by revealing one of the most popular things people turn to ChatGPT for is "relationship advice," prompting the actress to make a confused face.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin's Surprising AI Confession

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg looked disinterested when Sunny Hostin explained how she used AI to help solve a marriage issue.

"I have a confession. I use it for relationship advice. It is so excellent!" Hostin raved. "I feel like I don't need a marriage counselor anymore, ever." The prosecutor explained how her husband, Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, often leaves things on the passenger seat of the car even though he knows it annoys her. Sunny finds his actions "unthoughtful," and one day, she yelled at him over his behavior, which just led to him yelling back.

Article continues below advertisement

NEW DATA ON WHY PEOPLE TURN TO CHATGPT: From schoolwork to relationship advice, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on OpenAI releasing data on what 700 million weekly ChatGPT users are asking it to do. pic.twitter.com/ruLv7x7bRE — The View (@TheView) September 16, 2025

Sunny didn't talk to her husband for the rest of the day, and she eventually typed in her predicament to the AI program, going on to read out loud what she texted Manny, using AI's suggestion. "When I got in the car and the seat was full of stuff again, I honestly felt a little hurt. It seems like a small thing, but to me it feels like you are not thinking about me being in the car when you leave things there," Sunny said on the show. "And when I brought it up and you yelled, it really upset me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Appeared Disinterested in the Discussion

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg gave side-eye throughout her costar's comments.

The camera panned to an uninterested Whoopi, who positioned her body to the audience and gave side-eye as Sara Haines laughed and put out her hand after gauging her costar's reaction. Sunny excitedly revealed that her husband responded to AI's message, "Thank you so much for that thoughtful explanation. I love you." "Winning! Winning!" she exclaimed of the result, to which all of her costars except for Whoopi smiled.

Whoopi Goldberg Shades Sunny Hostin

Source: @theview/x While Sunny Hostin was happy with how AI helped her, Whoopi Goldberg didn't crack a smile.