Why a Cannabis Industry Veteran Just Bought a 30-Year-Old Flower Company

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Jason Draizin knows a thing or two about flowers, just not the kind you'd casually find at a supermarket — until now. The cannabis marketing pioneer recently purchased Blooms USA, a wholesale floral company that has spent more than 30 years supplying fresh-cut flowers to retailers nationwide. It's a move that might raise eyebrows on the surface, but Draizin says the logic is simple: he's been here before. "After successfully exiting the medical marijuana industry, I saw an opportunity to take everything I'd built and apply it to flowers," Draizin said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "Only now I can do it on a mass scale for the whole country."

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Draizin's career has followed a pattern of finding underserved industries and building infrastructure around them. He launched MarijuanaDoctors.com in 2009 at a time when patients had almost no way to find a licensed cannabis physician. The platform eventually grew to reach more than one million qualified patients each month before it was acquired by Veriheal in 2022. After that, he launched a psychedelic therapy venture focused on ketamine treatment for depression, applying the same online-first model he'd built for cannabis. "My family comes from medicine and real estate," Draizin said. "My grandfather built one of the largest commercial real estate REITs in the country and went on to develop some of the largest assisted living facilities. That's what taught me the law of medicine, how to work with pharmacies, how to become a caregiver for people. It's why marijuana came easy. And it's why flowers will too." According to Draizin, the U.S. floral industry is valued at roughly $19 billion, but much of it still runs on old-school B2B relationships with little technology connecting farms, distributors, retailers, and consumers. His plan with Blooms USA is to bring the same digital approach he used in cannabis to a category that has largely stayed offline, connecting in-store floral programs with online ordering, delivery platforms like Instacart, and social media-powered marketing.