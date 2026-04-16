Why a 'Perfect' Diet Doesn't Always Work

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Marina Rubel hears the same line from clients all the time: "I'm doing everything right." The food is high quality, the diet is balanced, portions are reasonable. And yet - iron levels are low, fatigue lingers, and the expected results never quite show up. Rubel specializes in culinary nutrition, with a background shaped in professional kitchens across the UK and Europe, and later in her work with clients in the U.S. In recent years, the conversation around nutrition has increasingly narrowed to numbers. Bloodwork, trackers, macro and micronutrient counts - diets are framed through metrics: how much protein, which deficiencies, what's happening to key markers. It creates a sense of control, but says very little about what actually happens to food before the body can use it. At the same time, there's a quieter shift inside the field toward something more applied. Not just what ends up on the plate, but what happens along the way - how food is cooked, how it's combined, how meals are structured in real life. These variables are harder to standardize, which is part of why they've stayed on the margins for so long. Rubel's work sits in that gap. She doesn't start with whether a diet looks "right" on paper, but with how it actually plays out day to day - on the stove, at the table, across repeated habits. That's often where the disconnect shows up: between doing everything right and not getting the result. Below are three cases from her practice.

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Case 1: Iron That Wouldn't Absorb The Situation Sarah, 38, had spent years building her diet around iron-rich foods - spinach, lentils, occasional red meat. She'd dealt with deficiency before and was trying to stay ahead of it. Her meals looked exactly like what you'd expect from someone "doing everything right." Still, her labs kept coming back low. What Stood Out Rubel moved past the ingredient list and looked at how those foods showed up on the plate. Sarah mostly ate spinach raw - big salads, green smoothies she'd have on the go between meetings. But spinach contains oxalates, which can interfere with the absorption of non-heme iron. She often paired lentils with dairy, and calcium competes with iron for absorption. And almost by habit, she'd drink tea right after meals - tannins can further reduce iron uptake. Individually, none of these choices seem like a problem. Together, they quietly stack. In Rubel's work, mapping these overlaps is a separate step: going through cooking methods, pairings, even timing - things most people never think to question. What Changed The diet itself didn't need an overhaul. The shift was in the details. Spinach was cooked more often. Vitamin C–rich foods were added alongside iron sources. Tea moved later in the day. Dairy was simply spaced out from iron-heavy meals. Nothing dramatic - but enough to change how much iron her body could actually use. Over time, her labs began to move in the right direction.

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Source: Image credit: Maryna Rubel, private archive

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Case 2: Weight Loss on a GLP-1 Medication - and Feeling Worse The Situation Helen, 44, had been on a GLP-1 receptor agonist - a class of prescription weight-loss medications that work by reducing appetite and slowing digestion - for about eight months. The weight was coming off steadily, and she was paying attention to her diet: enough protein, whole foods, nothing obviously missing. But she didn't feel better. Quite the opposite. Fatigue set in, her hair started shedding more than usual (something she first noticed in the shower), and her skin lost some of its elasticity. Bloodwork showed deficiencies, despite what looked like a solid diet. What Stood Out Rubel factored in the effects of GLP-1 medications: appetite drops, portions shrink, and meals get smaller almost without noticing - which means each meal has to work harder. Helen relied heavily on eggs for protein, but tended to cook them until fully firm. She kept fats to a minimum out of habit. Most of her greens were eaten raw - quick salads, easy to put together. On paper, everything checked out. In practice, absorption was the issue. With less food overall, efficiency becomes critical. Fat-soluble vitamins need fat to be absorbed. Cooking methods affect how available nutrients actually are. Small choices start to matter more. What Changed She didn't need a new diet. She needed a different approach to the same foods. Eggs were cooked more gently. A moderate amount of fat was added back in - not much, just enough. Greens were more often lightly cooked instead of always raw.