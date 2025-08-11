why are more people choosing non surgical skin rejuvenation today

Wrinkles, forehead lines, facial folds, sagging skin, hollow cheeks, and thin lips can make you look older than you appear. Youthful and blemishless skin can boost your confidence and positively influence your social life, relationships, and career. Non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments are an incredibly effective and versatile treatment option, offering patients natural-looking and safe results.

At Avellina Aesthetics, our premier Skin Rejuvenation Treatment Clinic offers a variety of nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatments that can achieve the same results as a facelift. The top reasons for the popularity of nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatments include:

Minimally Invasive Treatments With Little To No Downtime

Patients can seek minimally invasive skin rejuvenation treatments separately or in conjunction with other treatments. Results from skin rejuvenation treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers become fully visible within seven to ten days of the procedure. Surgical procedures can take anywhere from six months to a year to show optimum results Surgical procedures such as facelifts may not be a suitable option for patients with a busy lifestyle.

Botox injectables, dermal fillers, and laser resurfacing require little to no aftercare. Patients who undergo non-surgical skin rejuvenation procedures can go back to work or resume their daily activities immediately after the treatment.

Fewer Risks And Less Pain

There are risks associated with every medical procedure. However, there is a lower risk of patients experiencing complications after a non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment. At Avellina Aesthetics, our highly skilled skin rejuvenation experts ensure minimal patient discomfort during and after the treatment procedure. Most non-surgical skin rejuvenation procedures are minimally invasive and will not cause you pain. You may experience some discomfort and sensitivity. However, these symptoms should fade quickly. Well-planned and carefully executed surgical procedures do not guarantee a pain-free process. Patients require local anesthesia before surgery to alleviate pain.