Why Are More People Choosing Non-Surgical Skin Rejuvenation Today
Wrinkles, forehead lines, facial folds, sagging skin, hollow cheeks, and thin lips can make you look older than you appear. Youthful and blemishless skin can boost your confidence and positively influence your social life, relationships, and career. Non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments are an incredibly effective and versatile treatment option, offering patients natural-looking and safe results.
At Avellina Aesthetics, our premier Skin Rejuvenation Treatment Clinic offers a variety of nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatments that can achieve the same results as a facelift. The top reasons for the popularity of nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatments include:
Minimally Invasive Treatments With Little To No Downtime
Patients can seek minimally invasive skin rejuvenation treatments separately or in conjunction with other treatments. Results from skin rejuvenation treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers become fully visible within seven to ten days of the procedure. Surgical procedures can take anywhere from six months to a year to show optimum results Surgical procedures such as facelifts may not be a suitable option for patients with a busy lifestyle.
Botox injectables, dermal fillers, and laser resurfacing require little to no aftercare. Patients who undergo non-surgical skin rejuvenation procedures can go back to work or resume their daily activities immediately after the treatment.
Fewer Risks And Less Pain
There are risks associated with every medical procedure. However, there is a lower risk of patients experiencing complications after a non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment. At Avellina Aesthetics, our highly skilled skin rejuvenation experts ensure minimal patient discomfort during and after the treatment procedure. Most non-surgical skin rejuvenation procedures are minimally invasive and will not cause you pain. You may experience some discomfort and sensitivity. However, these symptoms should fade quickly. Well-planned and carefully executed surgical procedures do not guarantee a pain-free process. Patients require local anesthesia before surgery to alleviate pain.
Proven Results
Non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments like Botox and facial fillers are tremendously popular and have helped millions of Americans achieve a natural-looking and youthful appearance. Although patients opting for surgical procedures can enjoy long-lasting results, there is every chance that they may fail to achieve the desired results.
Non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments offer temporary results. If you are dissatisfied with the results, you can choose not to seek the treatment again. The longevity and durability of non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment results depend on various factors, including specific treatments, quality of materials used, and proper skincare routines and practices.
Cost-Effective Treatments
Non-surgical Skin rejuvenation treatments are affordable and accessible to anyone who wishes to improve their appearance. At our Philadelphia skin rejuvenation clinic, our skin care experts personalize treatment procedures as per the unique needs, aesthetic goals, and budgets of our patients. Advancements in medicine, groundbreaking breakthroughs in research, and continued efforts of skin care specialists to make skin rejuvenation available for everyone have made these procedures much more affordable and accessible to patients.
Contact An Established Skin Rejuvenation Clinic In Philadelphia
The popularity of skin rejuvenation treatments is here to stay and will continue to grow rapidly. At Avellina Aesthetics, the most popular skin rejuvenation procedures include Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, microneedling, chemical peels, and facials. Skin rejuvenation treatments are suitable for people of all ages. If you are considering Botox injections or facial fillers, age should not be a barrier. It’s never too late to take a few years off your appearance and enhance your look.
If you are contemplating having a non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatment procedure in Philly, you should consult an experienced and reputable skin rejuvenation clinic to discuss your skin concerns and explore the available treatment options. A botched job by an amateurish or incompetent injector or administrator will never give you the desired and long-lasting results. Contact us today to schedule a consultation with a skin care expert or to learn more about the skin rejuvenation treatment procedures we offer.