why businesses double down on outsourcing to protect margins in a tight economy

In a time when growth alone isn’t enough for many investors, more and more businesses are looking for tactics to reduce costs and protect their margins. A variety of factors have resulted in a tighter economy across industries, with tariff-related inflation in particular looming large for many business owners.

Efforts to manage costs and maintain profitability are an important factor as would-be investors consider the underlying value fundamentals of a company. Businesses that are proactively engaging in strategies to counteract inflationary concerns will be better poised to deliver lasting returns.

Outsourcing is chief among the strategies being used to protect margins. While the practice may not have always had positive connotations in the past, the modern landscape of outsourcing presents a vastly different picture.

Outsourcing Reduces Overhead and Other Key Expenses

One of the most immediately apparent ways that outsourcing protects margins is in its capacity to reduce overhead immensely. During the 2008 recession, IBM was one of many companies that leveraged outsourcing for a variety of activities, such as data center management and technical support. Outsourcing to areas with lower labor costs proved critical for the company to maintain its margins during that time.

Indeed, a study by ISG found that business process outsourcing typically delivers an average 15% savings over keeping similar operations in-house, though savings can be significantly higher in certain areas.

Outsourcing doesn’t just reduce expenses when it relies on workers from areas with lower labor costs. Businesses can save by outsourcing activities to firms that charge set monthly rates or by working with contractors, who don’t receive healthcare or other benefits. For most businesses, the monthly service rate of an outsourcing partner will be far less than hiring a comparable number of employees in-house.

In addition to savings on salary and benefits, companies can also reduce overhead expenses on office space and technology, and even reduce their recruitment costs.

Outsourcing Delivers Flexibility and Scalability

In addition to the direct financial savings of outsourcing, many businesses double down on this strategy because it gives them added flexibility for navigating periods of uncertainty.

As Han Butler, president and co-founder of ROI CX Solutions explains, “When you outsource a particular activity, many outsourcing partners have the ability to adjust the level of service you receive based on your needs at that time. This allows businesses to turn something like contact center operations into a variable cost that can be adjusted for seasonal demand, economic downturns, and so on. This doesn’t just apply to times when they need to cut back — it also makes it easier to scale when demand ramps up. The process is much simpler and more efficient than hiring and laying off employees.”

That flexibility gives businesses a high level of agility so they can respond in a timely manner to market changes, taking quick advantage of opportunities for growth and scaling back when margins are tight.