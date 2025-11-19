Palm Trees, History and Fine Dining — Why Celebs Like Catherine Zeta Jones and Kris Jenner Love Palma De Mallorca
Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Looking for a celeb-loved hot spot for your next vacation? Palma de Mallorca is the place.
From breathtaking views, sandy beaches and impeccable architecture, here are all of the places you should visit if you are thinking of heading to the Spanish city.
Palma Riad Hotel
The Palma Riad hotel is a unique experience from the moment you step through the door. The dark, sultry vibe is perfect for a date or for a night on the town with your friends. Sit by the indoor pool as you sip signature cocktails and chat by romantic candlelight and greenery. If you choose to call the hotel, which is adults-only, home during your stay, the rooms take you back in time with their rich colors and mahogany furnishings. If you drop by the bar, their Mezcal espresso martini will delight your taste buds.
Deborah Pina's Culinary Experience
If you're looking to dine like a local, Deborah Pina will guide you through buying fresh ingredients and whipping up an authentic Spanish meal. The food expert will then take you and your group to Forn de sa Llotgeta, an antique bakery from the 18th Century, where she will teach you to make your own lunch or dinner before sitting down to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Del Tokio a Lima Restaurant
The Del Tokio a Lima Restaurant creates a stunning atmosphere with even more incredible food. The menu boasts dishes with Mediterranean, Japanese and Peruvian influences, featuring a wide variety of spices. Their outdoor patio offers a gorgeous view of Palma's bustling streets while you enjoy your meal. The grilled scallops with fresh seasonal vegetables and ají Amarillo sauce are a standout.
Sant Jaume Hotel
The scent that comes over you as you enter the Sant Jaume Hotel makes you feel like you're in a dream. From the complimentary cocktail upon arrival to the thoughtful bedtime turndown service, complete with a tea selection and a fresh robe, you'll feel right at home. You can also soak up the sun on the establishment's rooftop as you gaze over the historic city.
Sightseeing
As you drive into Palma from the airport, you will lay eyes on the stunning Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma. The sand-colored Gothic Roman Catholic building will take your breath away with its exterior as much as its glorious, stained-glass-filled interior. Even if you aren't religious, taking a tour of the cathedral is a must to see the impeccable architecture. As you walk through the city, you will also come across many other small churches and centuries-old buildings lined with palm trees that are still in use.
Celebrities Who Frequent Mallorca
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas were among the first celebrities to buy a home in Mallorca. The power couple purchased their S'Estaca estate for a reported $3.5 million in 1990. Princess Diana also spent many vacations on the island, both while married to King Charles III and after her divorce. Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Brad Pitt also frequent the location.