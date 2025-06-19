NEWS Why CHEZ Might Be the Next Halsey You’ll Regret Sleeping On

Leaving her label earlier this year, CHEZ thought maybe it was all over. Instead, it was the beginning of a new era — and now she’s crashing into the U.S. scene with no apologies and no backup plan. Before the sold-out shows and taking pictures with fans in Paris, CHEZ was just a girl in a small Perth suburb with an $80 mic, a crappy laptop, and a folder full of half-finished demos. Fast-forward three years, and she’s commanding stages across Europe and gearing up for her debut American tour. If you haven’t met CHEZ yet, here are five power moves that prove this alt-pop provocateur isn’t just rising — she’s erupting.

1. She Flipped the Script on Love With Her Anti-Fairytale Anthem Her debut independent single, Bonnie & Clyde (released May 23, 2025), isn’t a love song — it’s a reckoning. In a cultural moment where alt-pop is trading perfection for rawness, CHEZ’s music feels like a needed slap in the face — the kind that wakes you up. Over gritty bass and warped strings, she dismantles the ride-or-die myth. “I used to think being the ‘ride-or-die’ girl was the goal,” CHEZ says. “But that fantasy can be dangerous — especially for girls taught that loving hard means losing ourselves.” The chorus makes the message unmistakable: “Baby I won’t call you mine / I don’t need no alibi / no Bonnie & Clyde.” “I’m not anti-love,” CHEZ says with a grin. “I’m just pro-self-respect.” So far, CHEZ has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify and landed on editorial playlists like All New Rock, Pop N Fresh, Fresh Finds AU/NZ, and New in Alternative. From an $80 mic to 1M streams — CHEZ’s story isn’t just one to watch. It’s one to post about.

2. Her Music Speaks to the Insecure, the Overthinkers, and the Outcasts CHEZ didn’t grow up with a team or a trust fund. Raised by her mum in a quiet Perth suburb, she knows what it means to feel like an outcast in your own story — to grow up second-guessing yourself, holding onto people too tightly, hoping love would fix what silence created. “I have trust issues, abandonment issues — all the greatest hits,” she says with a dry laugh. “But instead of running from them, I’m. beginning to write them down.” That’s what fuels her songwriting. Not polish. Not perfection. But the deeply unfiltered feeling of never quite being enough — and still singing anyway. Her songs aren’t just catchy. They’re connective tissue for people who bottle things up until they burst. CHEZ isn’t trying to be a product. She’s building a place. A safe one. The CHEZWXRLD. Where messy feelings aren’t just allowed — they’re the chorus.

3. Fans Are Already Obsessed — And It’s Growing Fast In Sydney, a fan in the front row held up handmade bracelets that spelled out “Queen of Self Sabotage.” In Perth, her hometown crowd screamed every lyric louder than the track itself. In Paris, fans waited after her support set with AViVA to hug her and say her songs made them feel seen. IG stories from those EU gigs are already lighting up feeds with fans calling her the “queen of self sabotage.” This isn’t just fandom. It’s community. It’s momentum. With international airplay from triple j, Idobi Radio, and KIIS FM, CHEZ is building a cult following that travels — literally. She’s got Olivia’s honesty, Billie’s edge, and zero interest in being filtered.

4. She’s Coming for the U.S. Market — Hard This fall, CHEZ joins The Haunt for a 23-date U.S. tour kicking off October 15 and wrapping December 21 — her first time playing on American soil. It follows her second tour with AViVA, this time across Australia. No pause, no break — she’ll be flying straight from Melbourne to L.A. “This year has been insane,” she says. “But it feels like just the beginning.” CHEZ isn’t easing her way into the U.S. — she’s tearing the door off its hinges. At her Paris set, she wore a patent cropped leather jacket and cheetah jeans — equal parts runway rebel and Bratz rock angel. That aesthetic? It’s coming to a venue near you. If Halsey cracked open the alt-pop diary, CHEZ is underlining the messy parts in glitter gel pen.

5. She’s Not Just Making Music — She’s Creating a Rebellion CHEZ isn’t just releasing singles — she’s building a world her fans can live in. It’s emotional, gritty, sexy, and deeply human. “I want people to feel confident, sexy, and not alone when they hear my music,” she says. “I want them to know there’s a community for them — where we’re not perfect, but we’re powerful because of it. We’re baddies because of it.” With her next single What We Did Last Summer dropping July 11, CHEZ is rolling out a bold, defiant new chapter every six weeks — and fans are already claiming their place in her world. Join the cult early. CHEZ isn’t just next — she’s now.

CHEZ At A Glance 🎵 Independent debut: Bonnie & Clyde (May 2025)

🔊 Spotify streams: 1M+

📃 Playlists: All New Rock, Pop N Fresh, Fresh Finds AU/NZ, New in Alternative

🎧 Radio: triple j, Idobi Radio, KIIS FM

🌟 Tours: AViVA (UK/EU & AUS), The Haunt (USA), PVRIS, Simple Plan, Scene Queen + more

🖤 Aesthetic: Alt-pop rebel meets Bratz rock angel

📍 Label history: Formerly signed to Outlast Records (amicable parting in 2025)

CHEZ is loud. She’s honest. She’s walking away from the fantasy — and into something real.

