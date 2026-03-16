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Why Is an Automated Legal System Advantageous for Your Enterprise?

why is an automated legal system advantageous for your enterprise
Source: UNSPLASH
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March 16 2026, Published 1:23 a.m. ET

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In-house lawyers often have to deal with legal requests manually as businesses continue to require legal support. Software built for automatic legal intake and initial assessment can enable businesses to access better legal help. The in-house legal department can be more efficient and provide quick, timely legal assistance with the help of automated systems.

Here are some of the difficulties that a company faces in the absence of automated legal software:

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Difficulty in Working Within the Legal Framework

A company must comply with the nation's laws and policies. To remain compliant, every department within the company must review policies that run to hundreds of pages. As it is not easy to find out the exact information they are looking for, most departments turn to the legal team to ensure they operate within the set policies.

Inefficient Channels for Legal Support

Often, companies lack a structured framework for making queries or obtaining information from their in-house legal department. In the absence of a proper structure, a lot of time is wasted going back and forth. Queries are made without proper details, requiring the legal team to seek proper information.

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Long Wait Time

A legal department receives hundreds of queries. This lengthens the wait time for the business users. It may sometimes take days to get a response from the legal team, further delaying legal action on the matter. This often hampers a business's progress, as it has to wait a long time for the legal team to resolve a matter.

Problem Faced by the Legal Team

Here are the difficulties faced by the legal team when receiving requests from the business:

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Lack of Clarity in Requests

As the business users are unaware of the information the legal team needs to respond to the request, the queries cannot be answered immediately. They are incomplete and lack accuracy, leading to additional correspondence. It is indeed a significant burden on the legal department, which is already swamped with work.

Low-value Repetitive Tasks

Most of the time, the business users reach out to the legal team seeking advice that is of little value to the business. This is done repeatedly, often for the record, to avoid future trouble. As a result, high-value tasks that require expert decision-making are delayed.

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Request for Consultation for Non-legal Matters

Due to a lack of legal awareness and the legal team's scope of responsibility, other departments seek advice on matters that are not legal in nature.

Here are the top reasons to install legal intake automation:

Filters Task for Efficient Responses

Business users can use automated legal services to get advice and generate any documents they may need for compliance. This will enable the legal team to address high-priority issues without wasting time on repetitive and general queries. This is possible because the legal intake software can identify tasks based on a risk threshold set by the legal team.

Self-service

Automated legal systems can create forms that business users can fill out. This form captures all the information the legal team needs to answer the query. This saves time and removes bottlenecks.

Improved Efficiency

By using legal intake software, businesses can set both passive and active priorities. The system categorized cases based on the legal department's risk threshold. Tasks are allocated to lawyers when engagement is required. Users can get immediate responses from the automated system themselves if the matter is low risk.

Legal teams can also customize these thresholds by dragging and dropping to set up their own logic in the software.

Know more about the top automated legal systems by visiting https://atty.ai/.

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