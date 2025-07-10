Why Kelly Ripa Says Childbirth Is 'Easier' Than Owning Sports Team With Husband Mark Consuelos

The Hope & Faith actress, 54, and Consuelos, 54, announced their new ESPN docuseries, Running With the Wolves, during the Wednesday, July 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The series is set to follow the married couple as they navigate ownership of the Campobasso Wolves soccer team in Italy.

"As a person who has been in labor, I can say assuredly and with 100 percent accuracy it is much easier to give birth to children than what is happening in our lives," Ripa explained. "Because I feel like, well … I try to stay out of it as much as possible, because I don't know what I'm talking about, and I know enough to know what I don't know, which is everything."