Why Kelly Ripa Says Childbirth Is 'Easier' Than Owning Sports Team With Husband Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa got real about the realities of owning a sports team with her husband, Mark Consuelos, admitting that navigating the business has been even tougher than childbirth.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Announce New Show
The Hope & Faith actress, 54, and Consuelos, 54, announced their new ESPN docuseries, Running With the Wolves, during the Wednesday, July 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The series is set to follow the married couple as they navigate ownership of the Campobasso Wolves soccer team in Italy.
"As a person who has been in labor, I can say assuredly and with 100 percent accuracy it is much easier to give birth to children than what is happening in our lives," Ripa explained. "Because I feel like, well … I try to stay out of it as much as possible, because I don't know what I'm talking about, and I know enough to know what I don't know, which is everything."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Purchased Campobasso Wolves in 2022
However, the talk show host joked that she had the last laugh, adding that her husband, “gives birth, I would say conservatively, 17 times a week now, which I'm fine with. That seems like karma."
Ripa and Consuelos — who wed in 1996 — purchased the Campobasso Football Club in 2022, and the docuseries is set to give viewers a front row seat as the daytime stars set out to transform the team into a winning organization.
Mark Consuelos Often Traveled to Italy in His Youth
“I grew up watching Italian soccer,” Consuelos said in the trailer, as Ripa added, “I thought we were just going to buy a property in Italy.”
In another charming quip, Ripa asked, “Are we picking players on how good looking they are?"
The Couple Is Committed to Transforming the Team
According to the press release, Ripa and Consuelos explain Running With the Wolves is a "soccer story rooted in heart, determination and never giving up."
“Campobasso FC represents the underdog that lives in all of us. Building the Campobasso FC project from the ground up has been one of the wildest and most rewarding adventures we’ve ever taken on, and we can’t wait for new and longtime fans to join us for this ride," the couple said in a statement. "We are just getting started!"