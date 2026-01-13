Why KXLLSWXTCH’s ‘EYESORE’ Is His Most Personal Project So Far

If you haven’t heard of KXLLSWXTCH yet, now is the perfect time to get familiar. He’s an Orange County, California rapper, singer, and songwriter who has built a devoted underground following with his emotionally raw sound and genre-bending music. His style blends aggressive trap metal, screaming vocals, and heavy emotional themes that touch on pain, rage, and mental health in ways that fans find deeply relatable.

KXLLSWXTCH started making music in 2017, uploading songs online and slowly gaining traction thanks to his unfiltered voice and intense performances. Over the years he’s dropped several albums including KILL!, DISORDER, and THE WALLS HAVE EYES, with tracks like “Waste” earning viral success and helping him break through to even more listeners.

His latest project, EYESORE, continues that trajectory with a raw, honest look at what it feels like to stand out in all the wrong ways. The album moves through rage, sorrow, defiance, and vulnerability, offering a snapshot of where KXLLSWXTCH is emotionally and artistically right now. Whether he’s screaming over aggressive beats or pouring emotion into quieter moments, the tracks feel like a direct conversation between him and his listeners.