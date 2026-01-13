Why KXLLSWXTCH’s ‘EYESORE’ Is His Most Personal Project So Far
Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:12 a.m. ET
If you haven’t heard of KXLLSWXTCH yet, now is the perfect time to get familiar. He’s an Orange County, California rapper, singer, and songwriter who has built a devoted underground following with his emotionally raw sound and genre-bending music. His style blends aggressive trap metal, screaming vocals, and heavy emotional themes that touch on pain, rage, and mental health in ways that fans find deeply relatable.
KXLLSWXTCH started making music in 2017, uploading songs online and slowly gaining traction thanks to his unfiltered voice and intense performances. Over the years he’s dropped several albums including KILL!, DISORDER, and THE WALLS HAVE EYES, with tracks like “Waste” earning viral success and helping him break through to even more listeners.
His latest project, EYESORE, continues that trajectory with a raw, honest look at what it feels like to stand out in all the wrong ways. The album moves through rage, sorrow, defiance, and vulnerability, offering a snapshot of where KXLLSWXTCH is emotionally and artistically right now. Whether he’s screaming over aggressive beats or pouring emotion into quieter moments, the tracks feel like a direct conversation between him and his listeners.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
EYESORE feels like KXLLSWXTCH’s most personal project to date because it doesn’t try to clean up or explain away what he’s feeling. The album was created during a time of heavy stress and emotional buildup, and instead of filtering that energy, he lets it live openly in the music. Rage, sadness, insecurity, and confidence all exist side by side, sometimes within the same track, making the project feel more like a real snapshot of his inner world than a polished statement. Stepping into production himself for the first time only deepened that honesty, giving him full control over how those emotions were expressed. Rather than performing a version of himself, EYESORE sounds like KXLLSWXTCH simply telling the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable.
This year, KXLLSWXTCH will bring EYESORE to the stage with a nationwide tour running through March and April 2026. The run will hit major cities including Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Mesa (AZ), San Diego, and Santa Ana, among others. With Druidess and Warlord Colossus joining the lineup, the tour blends multiple sounds and scenes into one high-energy live experience, giving fans a chance to connect with the album’s intensity in an entirely new way.
With EYESORE, KXLLSWXTCH proves he’s not afraid to be vulnerable, to push his sound forward, and to let listeners see exactly where he’s been and where he’s headed. If you’re looking for something intense, honest, and unapologetically real, this is it.
https://open.spotify.com/album/3GjU50MvqnnkFIB2kxiNUM?si=SP-3fpwgQ8CTQUac8KMrgg