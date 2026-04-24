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New approaches are reshaping expectations around lash application. A newer generation of magnetic lash technology is increasingly being adopted by consumers who prefer alternatives to traditional lash glue.

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Picture this: it is 7 am, you have 15 minutes before you need to leave the house, and you are staring down a pot of lash glue. Anyone who has tried to apply false lashes in a hurry knows the particular kind of chaos that follows. Wobbly bands, sticky fingers, one eye done and the other decidedly not. It is the one step in an otherwise streamlined morning routine that still refuses to cooperate. Magnetic lashes have been around long enough to have their own reputation problem. Early versions came with chunky magnets, stiff bands, and a magnetic eyeliner you had to apply first, which rather defeated the purpose. But the technology has quietly moved on. The newest generation uses soft magnetic systems built into the lash band itself, applying via a clip-on applicator that locks both upper and lower lashes into place at once. No liner, no glue, no second-guessing the placement.

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The timing is not a coincidence. Across TikTok, search data, and the spring 2026 runways, there appears to be a growing focus on more minimal, intentional makeup routines. Several beauty brands have focused on lightweight, skin-first formulations designed to feel minimal on the skin. Some products emphasize high water content for a more natural finish, while others have been updated with skincare-inspired ingredients, reflecting the continued overlap between skincare and makeup. There are signs that some consumers are moving away from more complex or heavy products, particularly those that may cause irritation. "Having thick, tightly packed lashes with heavy bands only weighs down the eye. Lashes like that age the face and make the eyes look small." T.Cooper, makeup artist and owner of Major Face

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Lash glue is finding itself in that conversation. New York-based makeup artist T. Cooper said this year that heavy glue-band lashes are officially an outdated approach, pointing toward lighter, more natural styles as the new direction. For people with sensitive eyes or anyone who wears lashes regularly, the concern goes beyond aesthetics. Daily contact with adhesives near the lash line may be worth reconsidering, and plenty of consumers are starting to ask the question. A few brands have been paying attention. WOSADO, a beauty label that spent years developing its own soft magnetic science system before launching a single product, is one of them. According to the company, its lashes use antibacterial fibers sourced from DuPont and have reached tens of millions of users across multiple markets. The Tulip Style from their Botanic Collection, designed with a fuller shape for Western eye proportions, is currently among their strongest performers in North America.

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