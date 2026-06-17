Why Modern Men Are Trading Traditional Dress Shoes for More Comfortable Oxfords
June 17 2026, Published 5:24 a.m. ET
For decades, dress shoes have carried a reputation for looking great but feeling less than ideal after a full day of wear. Whether it’s a long day at the office, a wedding, business travel, or a special event, many men have simply accepted that discomfort is part of looking polished.
Today, that expectation is changing.
As workplace dress codes become more flexible and consumers prioritize comfort in nearly every category, footwear brands are rethinking what a dress shoe should feel like. One standout example is the Bruno Marc Regal Reserve Wingtips Leather Oxford, a modern take on a timeless classic that combines traditional styling with comfort-focused design. The shoe features a classic wingtip silhouette crafted from full-grain leather, offering a sophisticated look that works for both professional and formal occasions.
What makes this style particularly appealing is its ability to bridge the gap between elegance and everyday wearability. The wingtip design has long been associated with refined menswear, making it a staple for business meetings, weddings, and dressier social events. However, modern updates allow it to function as more than just an occasional shoe. The clean profile and versatile design pair effortlessly with tailored suits, dress pants, chinos, and even elevated casual looks.
Comfort is where this shoe truly stands apart. Bruno Marc designed the Oxford with flexibility and lightweight performance in mind, helping reduce the stiffness that many men associate with traditional leather dress shoes. The brand’s comfort-focused construction is intended to support natural movement throughout the day while maintaining a polished appearance. For professionals who spend hours on their feet or regularly move between meetings, events, and travel, that flexibility can make a noticeable difference.
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Another advantage is its lightweight feel. Heavy dress shoes can contribute to foot fatigue during long days, but newer comfort-oriented designs prioritize lighter materials and improved cushioning. Combined with a supportive fit, these features help create a more wearable experience without sacrificing style. The result is a shoe that looks formal enough for important occasions while remaining comfortable enough for daily use.
The growing demand for versatile wardrobe essentials has also fueled the popularity of shoes like the Bruno Marc Regal Reserve Wingtips Leather Oxford. Today’s shoppers are increasingly looking for products that serve multiple purposes rather than sitting unused in a closet. A well-designed dress shoe that transitions seamlessly from work to special events offers more value and practicality than a style reserved for only a handful of occasions each year.
As men’s fashion continues to evolve, comfort is no longer viewed as a luxury feature—it’s an expectation. The best dress shoes now deliver both timeless style and everyday functionality. For men seeking a polished wingtip Oxford that combines classic craftsmanship with modern comfort, the Bruno Marc Regal Reserve Wingtips Leather Oxford offers a compelling solution that proves you don’t have to choose between looking sharp and feeling comfortable.