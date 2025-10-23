Why More Companies Are Moving to Florida and Texas—And What Business Owners Should Know

In recent years, a quiet but powerful trend has emerged in small and medium-sized businesses: an exodus of companies from high-tax, high-regulation jurisdictions like California, New York, Michigan, and Illinois, and into more business-friendly environments—chief among them, Florida and Texas. For owners of limited liability companies (LLCs), corporations, and partnerships seeking a fresh start, the favorable tax climates and pro-entrepreneurial legal frameworks of the Sunshine and Lone Star states make them prime destinations.

While transferring a business to a new state might sound as simple as filing a form or updating an address, the legal process—variously known as redomestication, redomiciling, transfer, or conversion—is far more nuanced and often misunderstood because of the conflicting, and frequently misleading, information available online and on social media.

What Is Redomestication?

Redomestication refers to the legal process of transferring a business entity's state of incorporation or formation from one state to another, such as moving a Delaware corporation, New York limited liability company, or California partnership to another state, thereby making that new state the entity's home jurisdiction. Crucially, it allows the company to retain its federal Employer Identification Number (EIN), bank accounts, contractual obligations, business credit history, and—most importantly—its legal identity.

In short, a redomesticated company is the same company in the eyes of the law, just governed under the laws of a new state. This process differs substantially from foreign qualification, where a business simply registers to do business in a second state without leaving the original one, and from mergers, which require combining legal entities and often trigger taxable transactions or new EINs.

Why Florida and Texas?

Florida and Texas both offer an unusually business-friendly legal and regulatory environment. These jurisdictions impose no personal income tax, no franchise or income tax on most business entities, and minimal regulatory overhead. When coupled with strong asset protection statutes and a robust, technology-forward state government, the legal infrastructure is designed to encourage business migration.

These benefits are not merely theoretical. Cummings & Cummings Law, a law firm led by a dually-licensed attorney and CPA, reports a significant uptick in inquiries from business owners based in California, New York, and Delaware, many of whom cite burdensome state tax laws and administrative inefficiencies as their reason for leaving: "We see companies of all sizes and structures—LLCs, corporations, subchapter S entities, and others—seeking to transfer their businesses," says Chad D. Cummings, Esq., CPA, the firm's principal attorney. "They're not just chasing tax savings; they're looking for a jurisdiction that respects entrepreneurs."