Why Poker Will Always Be Hollywood’s Favorite Game

Article continues below advertisement

The game of poker has always seemed to entice the Hollywood celebrity lifestyle. There have been countless movies that have referenced poker, with a few celebrities even playing it in real life. That Hollywood fascination is due to a wide range of interesting reasons. Poker is an effective storytelling tool. Whether it’s in smoky back rooms or glittering casinos, the game is a brilliant setting for high drama. The tension and anxiety in the moments can lead to dramatic losses or life-changing wins. It also helps that poker is so accessible. With opportunities such as free Texas holdem, you can experience this drama firsthand. Whether you are playing or watching how a slick character does it on screen, the power and risk can be a perfect recipe for drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Poker Instantly Creates High-Stakes Drama Even if you saw a still shot at a poker table, you’d instinctively know what’s at risk. Not only is money on the table but you know there will be huge consequences. Along with money, there is usually pride, control and survival on the line. It works perfectly for Hollywood, as you don’t need to worry about deep explanations to grasp the tension, as it’s immediately there. That’s helped by poker being incredibly popular, with around 60 million players in America alone. That familiarity means filmmakers can drop it into a scene and trust that everyone will follow the action. Even if you’re not a player, you understand the danger involved. Having this shared knowledge saves screen time and allows the suspense to amplify instead. Poker also allows the tension to build as slowly or as quickly as a writer wants. You never know when that big hand is going to come. Each card reveal is its own storytelling arc and the payoff can be held back until the drama is at its highest.

Article continues below advertisement

The Game Is a Perfect Metaphor for Character and Power Hollywood doesn’t just use poker for money that can change hands. It can also be a brilliant backdrop for character development. You’ll be intrigued as to whether a character will bluff, have a moment of brilliance or crumble under pressure. This is where other casino games can be difficult to showcase. Many others rely on pure luck, whereas poker requires a high level of skill. Long-term success can only be attained by strong decision-making. When a player dominates the poker table, it’s easy to think of them as sharp and emotionally controlled. It also often comes with a flash of arrogance and charisma as the winning hand is revealed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Movies Best Showcase the Drama of Poker? Poker has been shown in many movies, even if it’s just a brief glimpse. Perhaps the quintessential poker movie is Rounders (1998), which starred Matt Damon. It shows the gritty and underground world of poker away from the bright lights of casinos. It’s also credited with playing a role in poker’s popularity boom. Casino Royale (2006) perhaps had the single best poker scene of all time. It was a nerve-shredding game that became a battle on and off the table. James Bond came back from near-death after being poisoned to win the game. It included a typically suave Bond line of “that last hand nearly killed me”. There have been other great examples too, such as the gritty Molly’s Game (2017) and for those who want an early classic, The Cincinnati Kid (1965) is a must-watch. In all these examples, the games become about so much more than the chips on the table.