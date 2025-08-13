Why Quebec Remains Canada’s Top Tourist Destination

The province’s motto, “ Je me souviens ” (“I remember”), reflects a deep respect for the past. That said, it’s also a very forward-thinking place—especially in its two major cities, Quebec City and Montreal.

Unsurprisingly, the province’s cuisine is also heavily influenced by French traditions. Combined with the breathtaking natural landscapes typical of Canada, this makes Quebec a unique and well-rounded vacation destination.

More than anywhere else in the country, Quebec blends Canadian and French cultures, with French even being the official language. It’s home to 85% of Canada’s French-speaking population. The language itself is subtly different from standard European French, having evolved over centuries since French colonial rule.

In 2024, nearly 20 million international visitors traveled to Canada, with Quebec being the most popular province. Drawn by the major population centers of Quebec City and Montreal, travelers have also been encouraged by highly favorable exchange rates compared to the Canadian dollar. As for why Quebec is such a magnet for tourists, there are several compelling reasons.

Canada might not be quite as glamorous as its southern neighbor, but when it comes to the number of tourists it attracts, it definitely punches above its weight.

Magnificent Montreal

Both cities are featured on Lonely Planet’s list of the best cities in the world, with Montreal ranking slightly higher than Quebec City. That’s partly because Montreal is widely regarded as the cultural capital of Canada, famous for its year-round calendar of festivals. The latest count lists over 100 festivals annually, covering everything from comedy and film to jazz.

Architecture is another major draw. The oldest parts of the city resemble something out of a European fairy tale, full of cobblestone streets and gothic towers. The city also boasts more than its share of charming squares and awe-inspiring buildings. The Casino de Montreal is one of the country’s most iconic venues. Originally constructed as the French Pavilion for Expo 67, the building was designed by architect Jean Faugeron and his associate André Blouin. It features all of the games you’d expect, including roulette and blackjack. In recent years, however, it has faced growing competition from online casinos in Canada, as the quality and quantity of games available has grown.

To stay competitive, the casino announced plans in 2023 to add a $150 million resort with 200 rooms, restaurants, a spa, and a pool. Construction is now complete, and the resort is expected to open in summer 2025—likely boosting the city’s tourist appeal even further.

Exquisite Quebec City

As for Quebec City, its historic Old Town is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, thanks to its stunning architecture and distinction as the only fortified city in North America. Perched atop a cliff overlooking the St. Lawrence River, it offers jaw-dropping panoramic views.

Visitors seeking the ultimate Quebec City experience can stay at the stunning Château Frontenac, now a luxury hotel originally built in the late 19th century by the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Quebec City’s culinary reputation even surpasses Montreal’s, covering a wide spectrum of cuisines. For food lovers, there are numerous fine dining spots, including Tanière3, a Michelin two-star restaurant known for its experimental cuisine made exclusively from local ingredients.

For a more casual bite, Quebec is the perfect place to try the national dish, poutine—a rich, umami-laden combo of fries, cheese curds, and gravy that some call “Canadian tapas.”

One of the greatest joys for visitors is simply wandering through the city’s winding old streets, lined with stone houses, indie boutiques, and cozy bistros. For thrill-seekers, there's also a 300-meter zipline across Montmorency Falls—a massive waterfall that pours into the St. Lawrence River.

The Great Outdoors

Of course, a province as vast as Quebec also has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts, whether you’re exploring Indigenous cultures or venturing into one of its 27 protected national parks. In winter, it boasts ski resorts that rival the best in the world.

More and more, Quebec is also attracting travelers who may be hesitant to visit the U.S. due to increasingly strict border policies. If, as rumored, the cost of an ESTA travel authorization rises, even more tourists are likely to head north instead.

Great news for Canada—and especially for Quebec.