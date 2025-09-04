why sina sinry is the name taking over social media and the app store

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, chances are you’ve seen the name Sina Sinry lighting up your feed. With over 450,000 followers and a lifestyle that screams success, Sina has become the internet’s latest obsession. But while most influencers settle for photo shoots and brand deals, Sina went bigger—much bigger. He built an app that crashed into the U.S. Apple App Store’s Top 100 without a single line of code written by him. Sounds impossible? Not for this 33-year-old powerhouse from Langroud, Turkey.

The Million-Dollar Turning Point

Before apps, before viral fame, Sina was a guy chasing a dream with nothing but a laptop. In 2019, he stumbled into the world of online opportunities. “I made my first million online,” he says, a statement that still leaves fans speechless. His weapon of choice? Shopify. In just 18 months, Sina turned an e-commerce experiment into a seven-figure triumph, catching the eye of Empire Builders Academy for breaking $50K and $100K monthly milestones.

That early win didn’t just change his bank account—it changed his mindset. “I realized I could build something bigger than myself,” Sina recalls. And so, he did.

Flibbo: The App Everyone’s Talking About

Fast forward to today, and Sina is the brain behind Flibbo, a bold AI-powered social platform where creators and users can make cinematic short films and content like never before. The concept is fresh, the execution flawless, and the response? Explosive. Half a million users worldwide, $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue, and a spot in the coveted Top 100 apps in the U.S. Apple App Store. All this without Sina ever writing a single line of code.