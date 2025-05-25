Why Visiting Washington, D.C., at Any Point of the Year Is Worth It
Washington, D.C., is filled with history, good food and a lot to see!
“We like to say, ‘There’s only one D.C.’ It speaks to the diversity of unique experiences you can only have here in the nation’s capital. We have a list of more than 100 free things to see and do, including the giant pandas at the National Zoo. That leaves extra room in the budget to stay in a beautiful hotel and try our red-hot global dining scene that continues to attract attention," Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation’s capital, exclusively tells OK!.
“There is a great energy to D.C. We have 30 new or renovated rooftop experiences since 2020, and because of the city’s height restrictions, you will have views of iconic landmarks from nearly all of them. D.C has also become a true waterfront destination. The Wharf, a sustainable development along the Washington Channel, is full of exciting local shops, restaurants and hotels," Ferguson continues.
It's great to visit the nation's capital at any point in the year, as there's always something to do.
“There’s a reason D.C. is always on the short list of must-visit destinations each year. That is especially true right now, with the return of the giant pandas at the National Zoo, WorldPride, the FIFA Club World Cup, America’s 250th in 2026 and many new openings on the horizon. One of the things we hear from visitors is they are surprised how walkable, bikeable and green D.C. is. It’s the first LEED-Platinum city in the world, so we’re heavily focused on sustainability," Ferguson says.
He adds: “The great thing about D.C. is there are festivals year-round, and almost all of them are free. From the National Cherry Blossom Festival in the spring, to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in the summer, to D.C. JazzFest over Labor Day Weekend, to the holiday markets in December, there are exciting festivals and events taking place no matter when you visit.”
The U.S. capital — a compact city on the Potomac River, bordering the states of Maryland and Virginia — is filled with iconic buildings, such as the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court.
“Everyone knows D.C. for our monuments, memorials and museums, but there are so many different areas and ways to experience the nation’s capital. What truly makes D.C. special is the 700,000 residents that call the city home and its vibrant and diverse local neighborhoods. In addition to seeing the iconic sites on the National Mall, we encourage visitors to experience D.C.’s local culture. Explore U Street – once home to historic Black Broadway – and a local institution like Ben’s Chili Bowl. See live music or a show at one of our amazing theaters, and visit Rock Creek Park, which is twice the size of Central Park. Sample local food from the 25 Michelin star restaurants and 26 Bib Gourmands," Ferguson explains.
“I always tell visitors not to miss seeing the monuments at night. There’s something special about seeing the iconic sights aglow. You can even take a nighttime bike tour or dinner boat cruise from Georgetown, The Wharf and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods," he continues. “D.C. will be center stage for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The calendar is loaded with special festivals and extended events, and the only place to see the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s founding documents is the National Archives. The Emancipation Proclamation and 19th amendment, which removed restrictions for women to vote, will also be on permanent display.”
The best part about visiting D.C. is that it's always full of life.
“Each season has its own feel. We’re really known as a city that owns the spring. When the cherry blossoms are blooming, it feels as though the entire city comes alive and there isn’t a more special place to be than D.C. Summer is full of festivals and outdoor experiences. When the leaves turn in the fall, snapping pictures with the foliage is always special, and the weather is fantastic. Come December, the city is full of beloved traditions for the holiday season," Ferguson notes. "I would also recommend Restaurant Week, which typically takes place in August and January. It’s a great way to sample some of D.C.’s best restaurants.”
To learn more, visit washington.org, which is the best place for inspiration, ideas and suggested itineraries when you’re planning a trip. You can also sign up for their email newsletter loaded with insider tips.