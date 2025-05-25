Why Visiting Washington, D.C., at Any Point of the Year Is Worth It

“We like to say, ‘There’s only one D.C.’ It speaks to the diversity of unique experiences you can only have here in the nation’s capital. We have a list of more than 100 free things to see and do, including the giant pandas at the National Zoo. That leaves extra room in the budget to stay in a beautiful hotel and try our red-hot global dining scene that continues to attract attention," Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation’s capital, exclusively tells OK!.

“There is a great energy to D.C. We have 30 new or renovated rooftop experiences since 2020, and because of the city’s height restrictions, you will have views of iconic landmarks from nearly all of them. D.C has also become a true waterfront destination. The Wharf, a sustainable development along the Washington Channel, is full of exciting local shops, restaurants and hotels," Ferguson continues.