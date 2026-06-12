Why Vivian Lei Built PowerYou AI to Close the Inner World Gap

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In 2016, Vivian Lei was living the kind of life that looked impressive from the outside. She was pursuing her PhD at Columbia University, building a future around ideas, ambition, and intellectual discipline. Then she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The machinery of daily life kept moving. Appointments appeared on her calendar. Emails arrived. Notifications lit up her phone. The world around her continued to ask for decisions, replies, productivity, and composure. But inside, something much harder to measure was happening. Lei was facing fear, uncertainty, and a sudden rupture in the story she had been telling herself about her life. She had access to tools that could organize almost every external detail, yet none of them could help her make sense of what was happening internally. Years later, that memory became the seed of an idea she now calls the “inner world gap.” It is the space between what people are expected to manage on the outside and what they are carrying on the inside. It is the gap between appearing functional and feeling overwhelmed. Between knowing what would help and not being able to do it in the moment. Between having more information than ever and still feeling alone with the hardest parts of being human. PowerYou AI, the company Lei founded, was built to close that gap.

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The Part of Life Technology Forgot For decades, consumer technology has been designed around the visible parts of life. It helps people count steps, manage schedules, track spending, optimize sleep, order food, book rides, and communicate instantly. It has made daily life faster, more efficient, and more measurable. But Lei believes the next frontier is not simply helping people do more. It is helping them become more purposeful, resilient, and self-aware as they move through life. That belief comes from both personal experience and academic training. Lei’s PhD work has long centered on how language, identity, and inner narratives shape human behavior. After her cancer diagnosis, those questions became more than intellectual. She began to understand, in a visceral way, how much of life is governed by the unseen: fear, shame, longing, avoidance, hope, memory, and the stories people carry about themselves. The problem, as she saw it, was that most digital tools were not built for that layer of human experience. A person can have a full calendar, a senior title, and a polished public image, and still feel insecure inside. They can read every self-help book, attend every leadership seminar, and still repeat the same emotional pattern under pressure. They can understand what they “should” do and still freeze, spiral, or retreat when the moment arrives. PowerYou AI was created for those moments.

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Meet Kris, the AI Coach Designed to Remember At the center of PowerYou AI is Kris, an AI coach designed to support users through everyday challenges and high-pressure moments. Kris is not meant to feel like a task-oriented AI assistant, but rather an emotionally attuned coach that supports users’ inner worlds through built-in continuity centered around the Personal Memory Graph. That continuity is central to Lei’s vision. Human beings do not experience life as isolated events. They experience it as a story, shaped by past experiences, recurring patterns, relationships, values, and moments of change. Lei wanted PowerYou AI to reflect that. Kris is built to remember what a user is working through, notice patterns, and help them shape the person they are trying to become. The experience is less about dispensing advice and more about creating an inspiring place where people feel empowered to take a better next step. For someone overwhelmed before a difficult conversation, that might mean reconnecting with their values and speaking from a place of confidence and authenticity. For someone caught in self-criticism, it might mean separating the fear underneath from the truth of who they are. For someone trying to rebuild confidence after a painful season, it might mean practicing courage in small, repeatable ways. For leaders, those moments can be especially consequential. A hard conversation, a stressful meeting, a conflict with a colleague, or a decision made under pressure can reveal patterns that no productivity tool can see. Lei believes the right kind of AI can help people pause before reacting, understand what is driving them, and choose a response that reflects who they want to be. The promise is not that AI can solve a person’s life. It is that the right kind of AI that can help people meet themselves more honestly, more often, and with more support.

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A New Kind of Personal Coaching Tool PowerYou AI sits in a space that is still being defined. Lei describes it as a personal coach for mental and emotional strength — the kind of inner capacity that shapes how people lead, communicate, decide, and recover under pressure. Therapy remains essential for many people, especially in moments of clinical need. But there is also a vast area of daily life where people need support that is immediate, private, and practical. They need help preparing for a hard decision, recovering from a stressful day, interrupting an old pattern, or reconnecting with their values before reacting. Traditional inner-world tools often ask users to step away from life in order to reflect. Lei wanted to build something that could meet people in life itself. PowerYou AI draws on modern coaching and psychological methodologies, such as values-based coaching, meaning-making, Internal Family Systems, Acceptance and Commitment Training, and body-based practices. These influences help shape how Kris responds to inner conflict, difficult emotions, and moments when a user feels stuck. The product is designed to help people move from awareness into practice, one interaction at a time. That is where Lei sees the deeper opportunity. Most people do not want a single piece of perfect advice. They want to feel supported again and again in the moments when they fall back into what feels comfortable and easy. For professionals and leaders, that distinction matters. The challenge is rarely a lack of information. It is the ability to keep acting on what they already know. PowerYou AI is designed to help close the distance between self-awareness and behavior, so insight can become action in the moments that matter.

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Why Honesty Comes Faster With AI One of the most interesting things Lei has observed is how quickly people open up to Kris. In human relationships, even supportive ones, people often edit themselves. They worry about sounding needy, dramatic, weak, repetitive, or difficult. They may hide the very thoughts that most need attention. With AI, some of that performance drops away. Users can admit what they are afraid of. They can say the thing they would hesitate to tell a friend, partner, colleague, or coach. They can return to the same issue without embarrassment. They can process a moment at midnight, between meetings, or immediately after something painful happens. For Lei, this does not replace human connection. In many cases, it may strengthen it. When people understand themselves better, they can show up more clearly with others. They can enter conversations with less defensiveness, make decisions with more self-trust, and ask for what they need with more honesty. PowerYou AI is built around that possibility: that technology should help people shape their inner world.