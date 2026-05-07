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Why Weren’t Donald Trump and His Wife Melania Invited to the Met Gala?

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Donald and Melania Trump’s absence at the Met Gala sparked buzz.

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May 7 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

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As the Met Gala rolls around each May, one familiar question resurfaces: why aren’t Donald and Melania Trump invited?

As celebrities arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this year, speculation about President Trump’s absence once again made the rounds, reigniting a years-old narrative that has become part of the gala’s mythology.

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The Ban That Became a Headline

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Image of Anna Wintour’s 2017 comment fueled ban talk.
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Anna Wintour’s 2017 comment fueled ban talk.

Donald Trump was once a regular at the Met Gala, attending multiple times and even proposing to Melania Trump at the 2004 event. But his relationship with the gala appeared to shift in 2017, when Anna Wintour publicly named him as the one person she would not invite back.

Since then, Trump has not attended, and the idea that he is effectively “banned” has taken on a life of its own, resurfacing each year as the guest list remains tightly controlled and largely secretive.

Speculation has also extended to his family, including Ivanka Trump, who last attended in 2016 despite previously being a fixture on the red carpet.

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What the Guest List Really Signals

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The guest list signaled cultural power.

“Invitation-only events like the Met Gala function less as simple parties and more as highly visible systems of social signaling,” said Aaron Evans, founder and CEO of crisis PR firm Story Group. “In that context, who is invited — and who is not — becomes a shorthand for cultural relevance, institutional acceptance, and proximity to power.”

That dynamic helps explain why exclusion narratives gain traction so easily. In an event where every detail is curated, absence can feel as intentional as inclusion.

“The guest list is curated not just around fame, but around alignment with the host institution’s values, brand, and moment in the cultural cycle,” Evans said.

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Why the Story Won’t Go Away

Image of Other political figures have attended the event in the past.
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Other political figures have attended the event in the past.

The persistence of the “not invited” storyline speaks to the Met Gala’s unique role at the intersection of fashion, celebrity, and politics.

Over the years, political figures have attended the event, from Ronald and Nancy Reagan to Vice President Kamala Harris in 2025. That history makes Trump’s absence stand out.

“Exclusion narratives tend to recur: they’re easy for audiences to interpret and often get folded into broader conversations about status, influence, and legitimacy,” Evans explained.

A Reflection of Cultural Power

Image of Absence reflected shifting influence.
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Absence reflected shifting influence.

“Ultimately, the Met Gala and similar institutions operate at the intersection of celebrity, fashion, philanthropy, and social hierarchy,” Evans said.

“The conversation around who ‘belongs’ is less about any one individual and more about how audiences interpret shifting definitions of influence and acceptance in American public life.”

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