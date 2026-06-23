Why Your Hair Is Thinning and How Your Hormones Play a Role
June 23 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
You might see it in the shower drain, on your hairbrush, or notice your ponytail feels thinner than before. If your hair is shedding more than usual, you are not alone. Your hormones could be the reason.
When hormone levels change, especially estrogen, it can strongly affect hair’s texture, growth, and scalp health. This can mean thinning hair, more shedding, or dryness. These changes do not only happen during menopause. Perimenopause, postpartum recovery, thyroid changes, and even the normal ups and downs of a woman’s cycle can all affect hair.
Estrogen helps keep hair in the growth phase for a longer time. When estrogen levels go down, this cycle gets shorter, which can cause thinning hair, more shedding, and slower regrowth. Lower estrogen also makes the oil glands on the scalp less active, so hair can lose its shine, feel more brittle, and break more easily.
The result is hair that looks and feels much thinner than before, which can also affect confidence.
The good news is that women don’t have to just accept hormonal hair thinning. Here are five tips to start combatting hormonal hair loss.
- Nourish from the inside out: Diet has a direct effect on hair’s health. Eating a balanced diet with plenty of protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins like biotin, vitamin D, and B vitamins helps strengthen hair and support healthy growth. If you’re not getting enough of these nutrients, a daily supplement can help, especially when hormones are changing.
- Make scalp massage a daily ritual: Massaging the scalp boosts blood flow, stimulates hair follicles, and improves scalp health. Just 3 to 5 minutes a day, whether in the shower or before bed, can help create a better environment for hair to grow.
- Choose the right products and use them consistently: Look for scalp serums that are backed by science, free from harsh chemicals, and made to address the causes of shedding. Soapbox's ProGRO Density+ is a great option. Its clean, drug-free formula supports fuller hair affected by hormonal thinning, targets the main causes of shedding, and is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and non-irritating. The most important thing is to use it every day for the best results.
- Manage stress: Stress is a hidden cause of hair loss that many people miss. Regular scalp massages can help lower cortisol levels and prevent stress-related hair thinning. Activities like yoga, meditation, walking, or therapy can also help keep cortisol (the stress hormone that, when too high for too long, can cause hair to shed) under control.
- Get your levels checked: Sometimes, hair loss is the body’s way of telling you something else is going on. Blood tests can check vitamin and mineral levels, such as vitamin D, B vitamins, zinc, and iron, as well as hormone levels like thyroid. Knowing these numbers may help to pinpoint what could be causing hair loss and find better solutions.
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Hormonal hair loss may feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be your new normal. With the right combination of nourishing habits, stress management, and targeted products, thicker, fuller hair is well within reach.