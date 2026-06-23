why your hair is thinning and how your hormones play a role

You might see it in the shower drain, on your hairbrush, or notice your ponytail feels thinner than before. If your hair is shedding more than usual, you are not alone. Your hormones could be the reason.

When hormone levels change, especially estrogen, it can strongly affect hair’s texture, growth, and scalp health. This can mean thinning hair, more shedding, or dryness. These changes do not only happen during menopause. Perimenopause, postpartum recovery, thyroid changes, and even the normal ups and downs of a woman’s cycle can all affect hair.

Estrogen helps keep hair in the growth phase for a longer time. When estrogen levels go down, this cycle gets shorter, which can cause thinning hair, more shedding, and slower regrowth. Lower estrogen also makes the oil glands on the scalp less active, so hair can lose its shine, feel more brittle, and break more easily.

The result is hair that looks and feels much thinner than before, which can also affect confidence.

The good news is that women don’t have to just accept hormonal hair thinning. Here are five tips to start combatting hormonal hair loss.