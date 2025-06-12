Inside The Wildbirch Hotel — Anchorage’s Game-Changing New Boutique Stay That’s Redefining Alaska Hospitality
Anchorage just got a major glow-up.
In a city known for its rugged wilderness and down-to-earth charm, the brand-new Wildbirch Hotel in downtown Anchorage is flipping the script on what it means to stay in Alaska.
With 252 design-forward rooms, breathtaking mountain views, and a stylish-yet-cozy atmosphere, The Wildbirch isn’t just the first lifestyle hotel in Alaska — it’s a bold reimagining of the entire downtown experience.
OK! was among the first to step inside the Wildbirch Hotel on an exclusive visit, and trust us — this one’s worth the hype.
A Stylish New Star in the Mushing District
Set in Anchorage’s burgeoning Mushing District, a neighborhood buzzing with new energy and creative businesses, The Wildbirch stands tall as the city’s first JdV by Hyatt property and its first boutique hotel in two decades.
But this isn’t your average chain hotel. This is a locally owned, community-driven passion project — one that co-owner Mark Begich, former Anchorage Mayor and U.S. Senator, calls “a niche for Anchorage.”
“Since last year when we opened the first 30 rooms — and we were still in construction, with noise and all kinds of stuff going on — we’ve been ranking number one on Expedia since day one,” Begich exclusively told OK! from the Wildbirch Hotel's newly opened property.
“What we find is, that we are a niche. We have something other downtown properties don’t have — and that’s this very unique styling that hasn’t been seen in an Anchorage hotel before.”
He’s not exaggerating. From the hand-selected artwork curated with the Anchorage Museum to the camp-chic interiors that feel more Aspen than Alaska, every corner of The Wildbirch was designed to be discovered.
Not Just a Room — It’s a Destination
The hotel features communal rooftop decks with fire pits and sweeping views of Mount Susitna and Knik Arm, creating a perfect spot to sip a cocktail and watch the midnight sun glow over the city skyline.
Inside, each room tells a story — one that celebrates local heritage and a refined sense of modern adventure.
“We’re fanatic about the rooms and the designs,” Begich says. “When guests come into a hotel, we don't want them to just see it as just another room. People today want a place where it’s no just a room, it's a destination. You’re coming to Alaska, you’re going to experience things, you want to discover things when you’re here.”
In fact, Begich and his team made a last-minute decision for the rooms at Wildbirch that sets it apart from every other hotel downtown.
“At the last minute we upgraded to Queens,” he adds proudly. “So we’re the only hotel downtown that has double queen beds in room. Everywhere else does Double Doubles which is just not spacious enough for what we wanted to give our guests.”
Anchorage’s Coolest Brewery Vibe — Coming This Fall
Anchorage's food scene also just gained a new hotspot — and it’s right inside the Wildbirch.
The hotel’s signature restaurant, Crimson, is helmed by Executive Chef La Mont Caldwell, who’s serving up bold, elevated twists on Alaskan staples with a Pan-American Latin flair. Think halibut ceviche, reimagined reindeer sausage, and indulgent desserts kissed by local birch syrup.
With a private dining room, al fresco seating, and a bar menu available for in-room dining, it’s already drawing both out-of-towners and food-loving locals.
And then there’s Canteen Coffee Co., a lobby-level café-meets-bodega that serves espresso, grab-and-go meals, and handpicked souvenirs from Alaskan artisans. You can pop in through the lobby — or grab your caffeine fix from the street-side walk-up window, the only one of its kind in the city.
If the Wildbirch’s looks don’t win you over, its vibe definitely will — especially when The Undertap opens its doors later this fall. The ground-floor brewery and tasting room, built in collaboration with Midnight Sun Brewing Co., will serve up local pours in a cozy, art-filled space.
“The first Friday of every month, we’ll showcase new art here — no other hotel in town does that,” Begich says. “With plenty of parking, guests can come and park here, experience local artists, grab a beer and bite from a unique menu different from Crimson’s, and just enjoy the warm, laid-back vibe we’ve created in this space.”
A Legacy of Reinvention in Anchorage
What sets The Wildbirch Hotel apart isn’t just its modern design or local art—it’s the purpose behind it. For Mark Begich and business partner Sheldon Fisher, Wildbirch is a love letter to Anchorage’s downtown.
“Our specialty is taking something rundown and turning it into something special,” says Begich. “Downtown is the heart of any city—if it’s not vibrant, the rest of the city suffers.”
That mission has already made waves. The duo behind Wildbirch now leads as the city’s largest private provider of transitional housing, with more transformative projects on the way.
“It’s always the first question—how many hotels do you own?” Begich laughs. “When I say Wildbirch is our first, people are shocked.”
And with good reason. The Wildbirch, with its bold design and deep local roots, beautifully captures the spirit of Anchorage—past, present, and future. Judging by the hotel’s early success, it’s clear this is just the beginning of something much bigger for downtown Anchorage.