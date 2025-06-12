Inside The Wildbirch Hotel — Anchorage’s Game-Changing New Boutique Stay That’s Redefining Alaska Hospitality

Set in Anchorage’s burgeoning Mushing District, a neighborhood buzzing with new energy and creative businesses, The Wildbirch stands tall as the city’s first JdV by Hyatt property and its first boutique hotel in two decades.

But this isn’t your average chain hotel. This is a locally owned, community-driven passion project — one that co-owner Mark Begich, former Anchorage Mayor and U.S. Senator, calls “a niche for Anchorage.”

“Since last year when we opened the first 30 rooms — and we were still in construction, with noise and all kinds of stuff going on — we’ve been ranking number one on Expedia since day one,” Begich exclusively told OK! from the Wildbirch Hotel's newly opened property.

“What we find is, that we are a niche. We have something other downtown properties don’t have — and that’s this very unique styling that hasn’t been seen in an Anchorage hotel before.”

He’s not exaggerating. From the hand-selected artwork curated with the Anchorage Museum to the camp-chic interiors that feel more Aspen than Alaska, every corner of The Wildbirch was designed to be discovered.