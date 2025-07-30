Will Kulp 'Fired' From 'Southern Hospitality' After Refusing to Attend Season 3 Reunion, Source Reveals: 'That Sealed the Deal'

Will Kulp has been fired from 'Southern Hospitality,' a source dished to OK!.

Although Southern Hospitality star Will Kulp recently claimed he isn't going to be on Season 4 — which is currently filming — an insider exclusively dished to OK! what really went down. Kulp was the subject of many rumors during Season 3, as his costars insisted he cheated on then-girlfriend Emmy Sharrett . They went as far as to claim Kulp, who was attending law school, was living with a woman at the time.

Will Kulp came to the Season 3 reunion but refused to come out from backstage.

Regardless of all of the noise, Sharrett stood by his side and vehemently defended him. When it came time for the reunion to tape, Kulp went to the studio but refused to come out.

"I think right now for Will... he's here to support me, he loves me, but I just don't think he can continue to entertain and engage with this group any longer to this capacity," Sharrett shared at the time.

When asked if he was quitting the show, she insisted he "hadn't said that" but claimed he "couldn't do this reunion."