Will Kulp 'Fired' From 'Southern Hospitality' After Refusing to Attend Season 3 Reunion, Source Reveals: 'That Sealed the Deal'

Photo of Will Kulp
Source: Bravo

Will Kulp has been fired from 'Southern Hospitality,' a source dished to OK!.

July 30 2025, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET

Although Southern Hospitality star Will Kulp recently claimed he isn't going to be on Season 4 — which is currently filming — an insider exclusively dished to OK! what really went down. Kulp was the subject of many rumors during Season 3, as his costars insisted he cheated on then-girlfriend Emmy Sharrett. They went as far as to claim Kulp, who was attending law school, was living with a woman at the time.

Will Kulp Wouldn't Come Out From Backstage at the Season 3 Reunion

Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Will Kulp came to the Season 3 reunion but refused to come out from backstage.

Regardless of all of the noise, Sharrett stood by his side and vehemently defended him. When it came time for the reunion to tape, Kulp went to the studio but refused to come out.

"I think right now for Will... he's here to support me, he loves me, but I just don't think he can continue to entertain and engage with this group any longer to this capacity," Sharrett shared at the time.

When asked if he was quitting the show, she insisted he "hadn't said that" but claimed he "couldn't do this reunion."

Will Kulp Announced He's Not Returning to 'Southern Hospitality'

Photo of Will Kulp
Source: Bravo

Will Kulp announced on July 18 he is not returning to 'Southern Hospitality.'

On July 18, Kulp shared on his Instagram Story he was done with the show, writing, “The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year. I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.”

“A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen and ALL of the crew for the seasons past,” Kulp added. “You know who you are. Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry.” Kulp went on to wish the “best of luck” to whoever appears on the “new season.”

Southern Charm

More of Will Kulp's Statement

Photo of Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett
Source: Bravo

Will Kulp said he will be 'cheering Emmy on from the sidelines.'

“I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or unwanted use of my name, image and likeness,” he added. Kulp also shared he plans to discuss his “experiences with production and the network that led to this decision” at an “appropriate" time.

“I am happy to be moving on and I will be cheering Emmy on from the sidelines with the rest of you,” he concluded.

An Insider Insists Will Kulp Was 'Fired'

Photo of Emmy Sharrett, Will Kup, Joe Bradley and Bradley Carter
Source: Bravo

Rumors spread that Will Kulp was unfaithful to Emmy Sharrett.

While it sounded like Kulp made the decision to exit, a source close to production insisted that’s not the case. “Will was fired,” the insider shared. “He was not asked to return, regardless of what he’s putting out there.” It was surprising to hear that Kulp was let go, especially with so much of the drama having surrounded him in the last season of the show. The insider insisted there was a reason behind the decision, though. “Will not doing the reunion was the thing that sealed the deal,” the source explained. “That led to him being fired.”

