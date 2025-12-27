Will Smith Celebrates Son Trey's 33rd Birthday With Heartwarming Family Reunion Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Will Smith joined forces with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, to celebrate their son Trey’s 33rd birthday, showcasing a rare moment of blended family togetherness. The Bad Boys star shared precious family moments captured in an Instagram post by Zampino, featuring his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their second son, Jaden Smith.

Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram Trey Smith celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family.

In her heartfelt caption, Sheree wrote, “Wow! You are 33 Son! What a pure delight and magnificent soul you are! Your light is infectious and the love, grace, and compassion that you live & move in is such a beautiful honor, privilege & joy to behold!” She continued, “To say that I am honored to be your Mother would only touch the surface of the depth of my gratitude and love for you! May this 33rd year around the Sun be a portal into another dimension of brilliance & abundance! HAPPY 33rd to The AngO!”

The family photos featured Will standing proudly next to Sheree as Trey embraced them both. Sheree also shared a joyful video of Will and the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Trey. Will and Sheree married in 1992, but their marriage ended in divorce three years later. In 1997, Will tied the knot with Jada, with whom he shares son Jaden, 27, and daughter Willow, 25.

Source: MEGA Sheree Zampino praised Jada Pinkett Smith for treating her son Trey well.

In past interviews, Sheree opened up about the complexities of their co-parenting relationship, noting challenges among the trio. In August 2022, she discussed differing parenting styles, saying, “My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good.” She praised Jada for always treating Trey with love.

Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino for three years, and they share a son, Trey Smith.

Despite the ups and downs, Will revealed in 2018 that he faced his own challenges in his relationship with Trey following his divorce from Sheree. He admitted, “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011,” he shared on Instagram.

Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram Trey Smith considers his father, Will Smith, his best friend.