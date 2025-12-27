or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Will Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Will Smith Celebrates Son Trey's 33rd Birthday With Heartwarming Family Reunion Photos

Photo of Will Smith, Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & Jaden Smith
Source: @shereezampino/Instagram

Will Smith celebrated his son Trey Smith’s 33rd birthday with a blended family reunion.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Will Smith joined forces with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, to celebrate their son Trey’s 33rd birthday, showcasing a rare moment of blended family togetherness.

The Bad Boys star shared precious family moments captured in an Instagram post by Zampino, featuring his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their second son, Jaden Smith.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Trey Smith celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family.
Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram

Trey Smith celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In her heartfelt caption, Sheree wrote, “Wow! You are 33 Son! What a pure delight and magnificent soul you are! Your light is infectious and the love, grace, and compassion that you live & move in is such a beautiful honor, privilege & joy to behold!”

She continued, “To say that I am honored to be your Mother would only touch the surface of the depth of my gratitude and love for you! May this 33rd year around the Sun be a portal into another dimension of brilliance & abundance! HAPPY 33rd to The AngO!”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @shereezampino/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The family photos featured Will standing proudly next to Sheree as Trey embraced them both. Sheree also shared a joyful video of Will and the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Trey.

Will and Sheree married in 1992, but their marriage ended in divorce three years later. In 1997, Will tied the knot with Jada, with whom he shares son Jaden, 27, and daughter Willow, 25.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sheree Zampino praised Jada Pinkett Smith for treating her son Trey well.
Source: MEGA

Sheree Zampino praised Jada Pinkett Smith for treating her son Trey well.

MORE ON:
Will Smith

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In past interviews, Sheree opened up about the complexities of their co-parenting relationship, noting challenges among the trio. In August 2022, she discussed differing parenting styles, saying, “My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she treats him well, we’re good.” She praised Jada for always treating Trey with love.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino for three years, and they share a son, Trey Smith.
Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram

Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino for three years, and they share a son, Trey Smith.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the ups and downs, Will revealed in 2018 that he faced his own challenges in his relationship with Trey following his divorce from Sheree.

He admitted, “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011,” he shared on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Trey Smith considers his father, Will Smith, his best friend.
Source: @treysmithofficial/Instagram

Trey Smith considers his father, Will Smith, his best friend.

Now, the father and son have grown closer, with Trey even calling Will his best friend. Traditionally, Trey keeps a lower profile compared to his famous family but made an appearance alongside Will in the 1998 music video for "Just The Two of Us" and starred in two episodes of All of Us in 2003.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.