Will Smith Sued for Sexual Harassment by Musician Brian King Joseph, Accused of 'Deliberately Grooming' Tour Violinist

Brian King Joseph, a violinist and finalist of season 13 of America's Got Talent, is suing Will Smith for sexual harassment, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation. The musician filed a complaint at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, against the actor, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc.

Will Smith Gets Sued by Musician

Source: @briankingjoseph/Instagram Will Smith is being sued by Brian King Joseph.

In the lawsuit, Joseph, whom Smith hired to perform on his Based on a True Story: 2025 global tour, claims he was subject to a "traumatic series of events" while working with the Bad Boys star. He also claims he was fired for reporting on the alleged incidents. According to the complaint, Joseph claims Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” after inviting him to join his global tour in November 2024.

Source: @briankingjoseph/Instagram The musician claims Will Smith 'groomed' him.

He goes on to detail the alleged events in March 2025, in which Joseph claims he discovered someone entered his Las Vegas hotel with no signs of forced entry. Joseph claims there was evidence of "a sexual threat of violence," pointing to a handwritten note, which read, "Brian, I'll be back...just us," with a drawn heart. It was signed, "Stone F," as well as “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” Joseph. The "circumstances of the hotel intrusion all point to a pattern of predatory behavior rather than an isolated incident," the complaint reads. "You and I have such a special connection that I don't have with anyone else," Joseph claims Smith told him during one meeting.

Source: mega The lawsuit was filed on December 30, 2025.