Will 'The Beast in Me' Return for Season 2? What We Know So Far

'The Beast in Me' wrapped up its eight-episode run in November 2025, but viewers hope the story isn't over yet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Will There Be 'The Beast in Me' Season 2?

Netflix launched 'The Beast in Me' in November 2025.

The Beast in Me gripped viewers from the start with its psychological thriller elements when it debuted on Netflix in November 2025.

The eight-episode show follows the life of a grieving writer who agrees to write a book about her neighbor — and potential murderer — after the death of her son.

"At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie (Claire Danes) finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly," the official synopsis continues.

Although The Beast in Me hit the ground running with its suspenseful scenes, Netflix has not greenlit a second season as of press time. Still, showrunner Howard Gordon has not ruled out another installment in the future.

"We'll see how the show does. I would say if there's a story, we would be open to it," he told TV Insider during the series' November 5, 2025, screening. "As long as Aggie is still roaming the planet and is a writer, I think there probably is a story there."

Gordon added, "I would say anything is possible. And really, I think everybody had such a blast doing this show. We had such a good time doing it that I think if Netflix wanted it and if, and this is a big if, we came up with a story that really made it worth doing, we'd all be open to doing it again or some version."

Who Could Return in the Cast of 'The Beast in Me' Season 2?

'The Beast in Me' has eight episodes.

MORE ON:
Netflix

Following the events in The Beast in Me finale, several supporting cast members — Bubba Weiler, Leila George, David Lyons and Jonathan Banks — would likely not return for another season. Nile Jarvis also met his end in the finale, so it is highly unlikely Matthew Rhys would join the potential The Beast in Me Season 2.

Danes, after playing the lead role, could reunite with other cast members like Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, Tim Guinee, Deirdre O'Connell and Hettienne Park, among others.

What Could 'The Beast in Me' Season 2 Be About?

'The Beast in Me' secured No. 1 spot on the English TV list in November 2025.

In an interview with The Wrap, Gordon shared what The Beast in Me could offer next.

"I think that to the extent that Aggie is a writer who has been delivered to this next stage of her life, whatever that stage is," he said. "If there is a story, there might be more. I am tempted by the character of her grifter father in some way. We'll see how the show does and if an idea comes. But I think they'd be open to more."

The Beast in Me is streaming on Netflix.

