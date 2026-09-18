Will There Be 'Sterling Point' Season 2? Here's What's Next for the Hit Prime Video Series

Here's everything to know about the future of 'Sterling Point' after it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Sterling Point left plenty of storylines to explore after its finale.

Created and directed by Megan Park, the hit Amazon Prime Video series follows a young adult who inherits an entire island in Canadian cottage country, where she later uncovers long-buried mysteries.

"After discovering she's inherited a remote island in Canada from the estranged grandfather she was never allowed to meet, 17-year-old Annie Jacobson decides to investigate, pulling her into a world of buried secrets, unexpected sisterhood, and the complicated family history she was never meant to find," the official logline reads.

All eight episodes of the coming-of-age drama premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Following its release, Park pointed to several storylines that could carry Sterling Point into a second season.

"I wanted you to root for them, to be like 'Can they push past this friendship thing and make this real because they're so perfect for each other?' And then obviously we knew we wanted to tear them apart by the end," she told Deadline. "Bo Bragason is so incredible, and Oona is such a fun character. It would be really cool to go more into her backstory and maybe meet her mom, and also see if they can find their way back to each other or not."

Scroll down to find out what's next for Sterling Point.