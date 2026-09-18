Will There Be 'Sterling Point' Season 2? Here's What's Next for the Hit Prime Video Series
Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Sterling Point left plenty of storylines to explore after its finale.
Created and directed by Megan Park, the hit Amazon Prime Video series follows a young adult who inherits an entire island in Canadian cottage country, where she later uncovers long-buried mysteries.
"After discovering she's inherited a remote island in Canada from the estranged grandfather she was never allowed to meet, 17-year-old Annie Jacobson decides to investigate, pulling her into a world of buried secrets, unexpected sisterhood, and the complicated family history she was never meant to find," the official logline reads.
All eight episodes of the coming-of-age drama premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.
Following its release, Park pointed to several storylines that could carry Sterling Point into a second season.
"I wanted you to root for them, to be like 'Can they push past this friendship thing and make this real because they're so perfect for each other?' And then obviously we knew we wanted to tear them apart by the end," she told Deadline. "Bo Bragason is so incredible, and Oona is such a fun character. It would be really cool to go more into her backstory and maybe meet her mom, and also see if they can find their way back to each other or not."
Scroll down to find out what's next for Sterling Point.
Will There Be 'Sterling Point' Season 2?
Just two weeks after Sterling Point premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Park announced the series had been greenlit for a second season.
"It's been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show," she said in a release. "We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!"
Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, acknowledged the show "has captivated millions of viewers around the world, and it's easy to see why."
"Megan, Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage], alongside our wonderful partners at Fake Empire and LuckyChap, crafted something truly special, anchored by strong performances from the phenomenal ensemble cast," Friedlander added.
What Will 'Sterling Point' Season 2 Be About?
While an official Season 2 logline has not been released, Sterling Point could continue exploring Annie and Ramona's family discoveries, Annie's love triangle with Ellis and Rory, as well as Ramona's relationship with Oona.
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Who Will Return for 'Sterling Point' Season 2?
The full cast for Sterling Point Season 2 has yet to be announced. However, Bragason could be joined by other Season 1 cast members, including Ella Rubin, Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan and Missi Pyle.
"It's been incredible to watch audiences fall in love with Sterling Point in the way we did while making it," said Schwartz and Savage. "It's truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show. We can't wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season 2."
When Will 'Sterling Point' Season 2 Be Released?
Amazon has not yet announced a release date for Sterling Point Season 2, though its biggest series often return within about a year.