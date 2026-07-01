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William Daniels, 99, and Bonnie Bartlett, 97, Celebrate 75th Anniversary After Actress Dished on Ups and Downs of Their 'Open Marriage'

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
Source: @mrbilldaniels/Instagram

William Daniels feels 'lucky' to have wife Bonnie Bartlett in his life.

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July 1 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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William Daniels and wife Bonnie Bartlett are celebrating their love after more than seven decades of ups and downs.

"Happy 75th Anniversary to my wife Bonnie. It doesn’t even seem that long it just seems like this is my life. And it’s with each other," Daniels sweetly penned on Instagram on Tuesday, June 30. "How lucky am I?"

The post also included a cute photo of Bartlett, 97, with her hands on her Boy Meets World costar, 99, as she stood behind him while he sat in a chair.

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There Were 'No Rules' in Their Open Marriage

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Photo of William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett have been married for 75 years.
Source: @mrbilldaniels/Instagram

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett have been married for 75 years.

The major milestone comes a few weeks after the actress clarified details about their open marriage, something she wrote about in her 2023 memoir, Middle of the Rainbow.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bartlett explained, "There was never any discussion as to what we were going to do. It was non-spoken. Bill and I never sit down and make rules."

"We never sit down and talk about these things. We just don't. We just live our lives," she explained. "And if he's away for a year, he's away for a year... We never got unhinged, but our lives did go in different directions occasionally."

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Inside Bonnie Bartlett's Affair

Image of Bonnie Bartlett was devastated when she realized William Daniels was having an affair
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Bartlett was devastated when she realized William Daniels was having an affair.

In her tome, Bartlett admitted she "never felt guilty" when she had a months-long affair with an unnamed Love of Life costar in the '50s.

She came across him six years into their marriage, as Bartlett revealed she started looking for a "kinder and gentler man."

Though he was "slightly boring... he said these words: 'I'm crazy about you,'" which started their affair that lasted a few months.

Bartlett revealed she was both physically and emotionally into her costar, admitting, "The s-- was good."

The actress explained why she never felt guilty, as she wrote, "I never felt tied to fidelity, and neither did Bill. And his anger and meanness when directed at me was debilitating."

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Photo of Bonnie Bartlett closed off their marriage after her husband's affair.
Source: @mrbilldaniels/Instagram

Bonnie Bartlett closed off their marriage after her husband's affair.

Despite her on romance on the side, the actress was "devastated" when she found out Daniels was having an affair with a producer in the 1970s.

The drama made Bartlett realize she "could no longer tolerate any kind of open marriage."

Image of 'Our lives did go in different directions occasionally,' the actress admitted of their romance.
Source: @mrbilldaniels/Instagram

'Our lives did go in different directions occasionally,' the actress admitted of their romance.

When asked the key to their long-lasting relationship in 2023, Daniels didn't mention their past unconventional lifestyle, simply joking, "The secret is a lack of imagination!"

"There has to be communication between the two of you. If you stop talking to each other, you’re probably angry and you probably shouldn’t be married," he noted. "Communication is a way of knowing what each one is going through."

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