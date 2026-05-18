William Tappin’s Mission to Turn Gratitude Into Storytelling Driven by a Second Chance at Life

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Hospital rooms often become places where time slows down. William Tappin knew them differently. One hospital stay reshaped the course of his life and the meaning behind his work. A performer known onstage as “Goldie Love,” Tappin emerged from a heart transplant carrying a second chance at life, and with it, a profound responsibility he feels every day. That responsibility now lives inside Gabrielle Entertainment, the film and music company he founded in honor of Gabrielle, the woman whose donated heart saved his life. “I don’t want to take this gift for granted,” Tappin says. “I want to put out projects that are positive for the world, because there’s so much negativity out here now.” During the period surrounding his transplant, Tappin notes that he experienced vivid premonitions while in a coma, moments he later shared with Gabrielle’s family. Those experiences, he adds, left a lasting mark on him and became part of the inspiration behind his autobiographical concept, I Live Through You. “My life story wasn’t just about me anymore. It became Gabrielle’s story too,” he says. Raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tappin found music early. Elementary school talent shows introduced him to performance, and by his teenage years, he was singing and dancing with growing confidence. A move to Lansing opened the door to studio work and live performances, eventually leading him to share stages with other artists.

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Source: Image Credit: William Tappin

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His career continued building until 1998, when he notes that doctors diagnosed him with an enlarged heart. The diagnosis forced his career into a different chapter, one filled with uncertainty and reflection. According to Tappin, time on the transplant list gave him a sharper understanding of how fragile life can become. “There are so many people waiting for a heart who never get that chance,” Tappin says. “I was blessed to receive one.” Faith, he adds, became a constant anchor through that period. He often relied on a higher power throughout the ordeal, and he believes the transplant awakened a stronger sense of purpose inside him. Tappin also discovered a deeply personal connection to Gabrielle’s family, who originally came from Virginia, the same state tied to his own family roots. Upon realizing that, he looked for the possibility of a distant familial connection, which he highlights deepened the emotional weight of the experience. Gabrielle Entertainment grew directly from that realization. Built alongside his creative partner Wallace “Skip” Belcher, the company focuses on uplifting stories across film, television, and music. Tappin wants every project attached to the company to carry a sense of hope, compassion, and human connection. In the future, Tappin hopes to dedicate a wing at the hospital he received his treatment from, to Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Johnson, to honour her life and donation. He says, “You’re not just supposed to exist. You’re supposed to be part of life and help others.”