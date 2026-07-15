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Wimbledon 2026 Was Packed With Celebrity Style Moments — and These Fashion Trends Stole the Show

wimbledon was packed with celebrity style moments and these fashion trends stole the show
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July 15 2026, Published 1:01 a.m. ET

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Wimbledon may be one of the biggest events in tennis, but every year the tournament also delivers a front-row showcase of celebrity fashion. While players battled it out on Centre Court, stars in the stands were making style statements that quickly became some of the most talked-about moments of the Championships.

One accessory, in particular, emerged as the unexpected standout of the week: the silk headscarf.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraced the trend in an elegant ivory shirt-dress paired with a coordinating silk scarf wrapped over her hair, giving the timeless accessory a polished, sophisticated feel. Poppy Delevingne took the look in a different direction, wearing a custom-designed silk scarf created with stylist Holly White. The piece also served as a subtle tribute to the Premier Jumping League, the McCourt Global-backed show jumping competition scheduled to launch in 2027.

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Classic Wimbledon dressing remained front and center, though several celebrities added fresh twists to the tournament's traditional aesthetic.

Pippa Middleton opted for soft pastel tailoring, while Benedict Cumberbatch stepped away from darker suits in favor of a light sage-green ensemble. His wife, Sophie Hunter, complemented the look in a black-and-white gingham dress that felt perfectly suited for an English summer afternoon. David Beckham once again proved why he's considered one of the event's best-dressed regulars, arriving in a tailored suit alongside his mother, Sandra Beckham.

The celebrity guest list also reflected Wimbledon’s growing appeal beyond the tennis world.

Bad Bunny made time to attend the Championships and cheer on Novak Djokovic just days after the Serbian champion surprised fans by appearing during one of the music superstar's London performances. The crossover highlighted how Wimbledon has evolved into much more than a sporting event — it's become one of the summer's biggest celebrity gatherings.

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Fashion has long been woven into the fabric of the tournament. For decades, the Royal Box has welcomed actors, musicians, athletes and public figures whose outfits receive almost as much attention as the action unfolding on the grass courts.

This year's mix of elegant tailoring, vintage-inspired headscarves and refined summer looks continued that tradition, showing that Wimbledon remains one of the rare events where sport and style share the spotlight.

As social media filled with photos from the Championships, many of the biggest conversations centered less on match results and more on who wore what. At Wimbledon, that's simply part of the experience — and in 2026, the celebrities once again delivered.

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