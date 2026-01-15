Winter Must-Haves and Activities That Are Perfect for the Cozy Season

Article continues below advertisement

From sipping hot chocolate to snuggling on the couch, OK! has got you covered when it comes to what to order or what activities should be on your list this winter. Scroll through below to find the best products for these colder months!

Juno 2 Low From Kizik: The next generation of Kizik’s cult-favorite winter boot. The Juno 2 brings cozy-meets-functional energy with puffy après-ski styling, upgraded insulation (220g) and a redesigned outsole for superior snow traction. And thanks to Kizik’s External Flex Arc™, these are truly hands-free 2.0. No bending, tugging, or unlacing required.

Bad Birdie 'At Ease' Quarterzip: Bad Birdie Golf makes premium golf apparel that’s bold and playfully rebellious,so every player can feel confident and have a hell of a good time.This Valentine’s Day, we’re seeing a big shift in how women are engaging with golf — less as a traditional sport and more as a lifestyle, fashion, and social experience. Needless to say, golf is getting a "glow up" in the larger cool girl sports movement, right alongside pilates and pickleball.

Soulstruck Nourishing Dry Mask From Amika: Leave-in weightless dry mask that gives hair a stroke of nourishment, softness + strength without a wash. Just touchable soft, refreshed strands without the buildup. Perfect for dry, brittle hair, extension users, unmanageable hair between wash days, and protective style care.

eos Cashmere Body Wash: This creamy, skin-caring body wash cleanses without stripping. Lathers up like a gel, nourishes like a cream, and leaves your skin soft, smooth, and freshly clean. Now Available In: Crème de Pistachio – toasted pistachio, vanilla toffee & blonde woods

Strawberry Dream – sparkling strawberry, pink sugar & vanilla cream

Jasmine Peach – apricot nectar, sparkling jasmine & vanilla sugar

Pomegranate Raspberry – sweet pomegranate, tart raspberries & lotus blossom

Power Sports Bra - Womens From WSS Athletic: No matter the sport, the WSS Athletic Power Women's Sports Bra has you covered. It provides adequate support where you need it most. And with the adjustable straps, you'll find the right fit for optimal comfort and lift. Ideal for leisure and low-impact activities.

Power HW Pocket Legging - Womens From WSS Athletic: Long gone are the days when leggings were only appropriate for working out. Nowadays, people wear leggings for everyday comfort, style, and convenience. These high-waisted leggings by WSS Athletic are soft, stretchy, and fitted, perfect for leisurely activities and light exercise.

The Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl transforms your favorite ingredients into customizable frozen treats—whether you're craving indulgent ice cream, soft serve, gelato, or lighter options like protein-packed scoops and dairy-free sorbets. It's a choose-your-own-adventure approach to frozen desserts. With the CreamiFit™ setting, you can create low-sugar, high-protein, or fruit-based treats, or go full indulgence with rich, creamy flavors using whatever's in your kitchen. In honor of National Quitters Day (1/9), where people quit their New Year's resolutions, Ninja teamed up with Tom Brady to launch the CREAMi® Diet with Tom's help. Want the GOAT as your Coach? Drop your email to hear some inspo from him each week. Sign up here: https://www.sharkninja.com/creami-diet

Neutrogena® NEW! Healthy Glow Blush Stick: Achieve a natural-looking healthy-glow with Neutrogena Healthy Glow Blush Sticks. Ultra-creamy and lightweight, the intuitive, blendable formula features mango butter to help strengthen the skin’s barrier and blends seamlessly into skin leaving a natural, satin finish. The on-the-go format is perfect for touch-ups throughout the day and lends itself to a mistake-proof application. The shade range is suitable for all skin tones and includes Peachy Keen, Petal Pink, Rich Berry, Soft Mauve, and Spiced Rose.

Neutrogena® NEW! Collagen Bank Lip Plumping Treatment: Introducing Neutrogena Collagen Bank Lip Plumping Treatment, a plush, cushiony, next-generation lip treatment for glossy, plumper-looking lips. The no-sting, non-sticky formula features a patented micro-peptide technology, volumizing technology, and hyaluronic acid to instantly plump and hydrate for fuller-looking lips in as little as 4 weeks. This vanilla-flavored lip product is suitable for use during the day or night as a plumping treatment, hydrating lip mask, or glossy finish, and includes a premium tip for precise application.

Accelerator Active Energy's Citrus Freeze: Accelerator Citrus Freeze is a bold, zero-sugar, limited-time flavor from Travis Kelce-backed Accelerator Active Energy, created to power New Year resets and high-performance goals with clean, sustained energy. Lemon-forward with a frosty grapefruit finish, Citrus Freeze delivers 200mg of 100% natural caffeine from coffee and green tea to support sharp focus, workouts, and busy days—without the crash. As Accelerator’s first-ever limited-time release, it adds a refreshing new edge to the brand’s performance-driven lineup, backed by elite and rising athletes alike, from Kelce and Olivia “Livvy” Dunne to emerging NIL standouts who rely on real, natural energy to compete at their highest level.

Penetrex: Penetrex is the go-to solution for joint and muscle pain for over two million people. With an outstanding 4.5-star overall rating from over 17,000 reviews, this cream is enriched with powerful botanical ingredients like arnica and vitamin B6, directly addressing discomfort at its source. Users praise its significant impact on discomfort levels, and it can be combined with a massage or used with heated or cold compresses for an extra therapeutic touch.

Fresh Fluff Dry Shampoo Foam From Mane: Mane Fresh Fluff Dry Shampoo Foam is a next-gen take on dry shampoo that actually cleans your hair, no water required. The lightweight foam is massaged into roots to absorb oil and dirt, refreshing and fluffing hair back to a day-one feel in minutes, with no white cast, flakes, or residue.

NEOM Wellbeing Pen Discovery Set: Calming Pen ($22): to help you de-stress in tense moments – designed for micro moments of calm throughout the day. Infused with skin-loving oils and essential oils including lavender, roman chamomile and sweet orange to help you feel calm.

($22): to help you de-stress in tense moments – designed for micro moments of calm throughout the day. Infused with skin-loving oils and essential oils including lavender, roman chamomile and sweet orange to help you feel calm. Energy Pen ($22): ideal for on-the-go energy – designed to uplift and offer micro-boosts of stimulation throughout the day. Infused with skin-loving oils and essential oils including eucalyptus, rosemary and fir to help you feel energized.

($22): ideal for on-the-go energy – designed to uplift and offer micro-boosts of stimulation throughout the day. Infused with skin-loving oils and essential oils including eucalyptus, rosemary and fir to help you feel energized. Sleep Pen ($22): ideal for home or away sleep prep – designed for a relaxation ritual to unwind and prepare for the perfect night's sleep. Infused with skin-loving oils and essential oils including lavender, patchouli and geranium to help you feel relaxed.

TOMS Astrid Boot (Water Repellent Dune Suede): A polished take on a practical everyday boot, the TOMS Astrid Boot blends soft, water-repellent suede with a lightweight lug sole for easy, all-day wear. The neutral dune shade works seamlessly into casual winter outfits, while cozy details and a comfortable fit make it ideal for errands, walks, and daily styling—rain or shine.

Dove Whole Body Deo Alcohol-Free Spray: Dove’s newly reformulated Whole Body Deo Alcohol-Free Spray offers 72-hour, all-over odor protection for areas that experience the most heat. It is Dove’s most skin-loving formula yet, made without alcohol and boosted with 35% nourishing serum to help keep skin smooth and comfortable. Dermatologist- and gynecologist-tested, the gentle formula is designed for all-over, day-to-night use. To kick off Hot Seats 2.0 and new partnership with the Recording Academy, Dove launched NOW That’s What I Call Hot!, a Y2K-inspired infomercial-meets-sweepstakes that feels straight out of the early 2000s.

TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush From COVERGIRL: TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush is a skincare-infused baked blush that hydrates, blurs, brightens, and actively improves the look of skin. This innovative baked formula marries two complementary shades swirled together for a unique pop of color that adapts seamlessly to every complexion for a fresh, never-flat finish. Powered by Hyaluronic Acid and White Rose Extract, the formula hydrates, soothes, and visibly softens the skin so the blush melts effortlessly into the skin, helping blur the appearance of pores, fine lines, and uneven texture as you wear it. The ultra-luxurious, suede-like texture melts into the skin on contact, delivering buildable, mistake-proof color with a soft-focus luminosity that looks like your skin—only better. Clean, talc-free, vegan, non-comedogenic, and suitable even for dry or sensitive skin, TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush delivers mistake-proof, buildable color with a skin-care infused glow.

Outlast Lipstain From COVERGIRL: Get buildable rich color with a weightless feel from the iconic COVERGIRL Outlast Lipstain, that’s up to 5x more lightweight than a lipstick, with just one swipe of the pen-like precision applicator. The non-drying, transfer-proof formula is infused with plant-based Acacia Tree extract for color that won’t kiss off! The viral, multi-tasking Outlast Lipstain can be used as a lip liner or applied all over the lips for fuller color, and is expanding with new lip lining, contour shades, available 3 NEW warm-toned browns and pinks, specifically developed to help shape your lips.

Silver Lightning: Silver Lightning is the new permanent addition to Phorm Energy's core portfolio features an energizing and refreshingly bright flavor profile with notes of bold citrus. Silver Lightning joins Screamin’ Freedom, Grape Smash, Orange Fury, and Blue Blitz as the fifth flavor in the Phorm Energy portfolio. Featuring the brand's distinctive camouflage packaging, Silver Lightning is available nationwide starting today, January 5, for consumers looking for a sharp, zesty addition to their daily routine.

Gorgie Sparkling Strawberry Pop Protein Energy Drink / Gorgie Sparkling Power Punch Protein Energy Drink: Female founded, for everyone! GORGIE is a community and brand on a mission to make wellnessfun! We believe that energy, wellness, and good-for-you products should no longer be a sacrifice in taste, vibe, or aesthetic. We are a brand with benefits creating beverages with benefits, bringingbetter-for-you favorites all in one place. Introducing GORGIE Energy Protein with all the benefits you love now with Protein, Green Tea Caffeine, L-Theanine, Biotin and B Vitamins - without any of the nasties!

That Spotlight Silhouette™ Firming Neck Serum From JLo Beauty: Experience the perfect balance of science and luxury with That Spotlight Silhouette™ Firming Neck Serum, created to visibly firm, smooth, and sculpt the delicate neck area. Powered by high-performance, skin tightening actives, this lightweight serum is formulated to hydrate, lift, and improve elasticity for enhanced definition. At its core, the Cellular Renewal Bio-Ferment Complex of growth factors and peptides helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles, while a bio-activator further amplifies peptide performance, supporting the skin’s cellular renewal. Working in synergy, the Red Algae + Sodium Hyaluronate Complex provides immediate and long-lasting hydration, supporting the skin’s natural moisture barrier for lasting resilience and a smoother healthier-looking skin while a biomimetic neuropeptide helps ease visible skin tension for a more youthful looking neckline. Elevate your skincare routine to help restore a more youthful contour, improve elasticity, and support a sculpted elegant silhouette — worthy of the spotlight – because your skin deserves to take center stage.

Sprouts Organic Himalayan Pink Salt & Coconut Oil Popcorn: Start the new year off living and eating better with Sprouts Organic Himalayan Pink Salt & Coconut Oil Popcorn. Sprouts focuses on fresh, healthy, and attribute-driven products including gluten-free items such as this one. Popped to perfection, this snack is made with organic, clean ingredients that are minimally processed such as organic popcorn and rich organic coconut oil. Each bite is seasoned with Himalayan pink salt and a touch of sea salt for a simple, satisfying snack.

Source: supplied

About Kixby Hotel: Located in the historic neighborhood of Herald Square, Kixby offers an accessible luxury boutique hotel experience inspired by the city it calls home. Calling on vintage influences and local flair, the design seamlessly integrates the history of the city with its fast-paced, exciting present. With 195 rooms boasting comfortable, elegant furnishings and custom-designed details, as well as guest only amenities including access to The Lookup, a beautiful rooftop bar with views of the Empire State Building, guests can take in the best of New York City from the comfort of the hotel. Additionally, local favorite burger joint Black Tap, known for their crazy shakes, is located on the ground floor, adjacent to the hotel’s cocktail bar, Lot 15. To learn more, click here. Also, this winter, Kixby Hotel – boutique property in Midtown Manhattan, steps from Herald Square – has teamed up with Broadway’s newest hit, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), for an exclusive collaboration launching December 10 through February 2026. A New York Times Critics’ Pick, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), “delivers lavishly on laughter, escape, and fantasy.” The show is centered around Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. He meets Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to do for the bride — including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances. To bring the story to life beyond the stage, Kixby Hotel will feature custom co-branded key cards and 'do not disturb' signs inspired by the show’s playful energy and heartfelt narrative. The hotel is also launching the Kixby x Two Strangers Broadway Package, for guests that also want to navigate New York City and discover its hidden gems. The package includes: Overnight accommodations at Kixby Hotel for two

Two tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Dinner for two at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the local favorite burger joint located on the ground floor of the hotel

A complimentary bottle of bubbly in-room *reservations are limited and must coincide with performance dates. Minimum 2-night stay, blackout dates apply. Package is on a first come-first serve basis and bookings can be made by emailing the hotel directly at hello@kixby.com.

No7 Pro Artist Soft Glow ​Powder Bronzer​: Create effortlessly sun-kissed skin with this lightweight, buildable powder bronzer. Adds warmth and depth to your complexion, helping you sculpt and define a light-diffusing soft glow that’s easy to blend for a lasting bronzed finish.

Holy Grail Face Oil: A 4-in-1 serum, moisturizer, eye cream, & retinol replacement crafted from 10 powerful, all-natural ingredients. Users report brighter, more balanced, and nourished/moisturized skin. This hypoallergenic formula has a natural earthy & exotic fragrance designed to intoxicate the senses featuring wood, resin, & floral notes.

Rooted in the same “Come As You Are” spirit as its sister restaurant, VINILE Chophouse invites guests to enjoy high-quality food and wine without the formality — just great energy, great music, and even better steak. For more information, visit www.vinilechophouse.com and follow along on Instagram at @vinilechophouse.

Adore Me Bisou Unlined: a sultry unlined plunge bra in a bold dark-red hue that’s perfect for adding a touch of romance and confidence to your lingerie wardrobe. Crafted from sheer mesh with playful embroidered detailing, this bra offers a minimal-support, lightweight feel while creating a flattering, plunging neckline that enhances your natural silhouette. Designed with underwire and fully adjustable straps, it pairs effortlessly with matching bottoms for a cohesive, alluring set.

Blo, the original blow dry bar and a trailblazer in accessible, elevated beauty experiences. With over 130 locations across the U.S., Blo has carved out a unique space in the beauty landscape by offering expert styling, makeup services, and a premium-yet-approachable brand ethos that resonates with today’s beauty consumer.

REPAIR CREAM : NIACICA 20% + MUGWORT From KSECRET Seoul 1988: A lightweight cream that calms and comforts stressed, sensitive skin.

The EverPuff From Everlane: Nearly every element of the EverPuff™ is made from certified recycled materials, with a water-repellent, water-resistant shell that keeps you dry while reducing environmental impact. Filled with 100% Re:Down® and 700 fill power, it delivers lofty, lightweight warmth using existing materials instead of virgin down. Thoughtfully designed for everyday wear, it’s built to last season after season.

Dry Shampoo From The Rootist: The good-for-you dry shampoo is a talc-free powder that absorbs oil + sweat instantly, and leaves hair looking, feeling and smelling clean, without disrupting the scalp or building up in hair.

Source: Zach Hilty, BFA

Roller Rock at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa | Rockaway Beach, Queens: From February 6th through February 22nd, roll into winter fun with daily skate sessions, theme skate nights, and live DJs every Friday & Saturday night at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa. Roller Rock is a go-to winter activity for families, friends, and date nights, with food and drinks available for purchase, and skate rentals included with every ticket (please note: personal skates are not permitted). Whether you’re a first-time skater or rolling to the beat, Roller Rock brings high-energy fun back this winter. Open to hotel guests and the general public of all ages, pricing for a two-hour session is $25/child and $40/adult. Tickets here.

Pink Pier at Watermark (Seaport, NYC): Watermark, the 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant on Pier 15, has been transformed into the Pink Pier - NYC’s pinkest over-the-top romantic dining destination. Dripping in pink twinkly lights, the Pink Pier offers the ultimate Instagrammable experience with panoramic views of the Brooklyn skyline. Presented in partnership with Bucket Listers, the waterside dining spot allows guests to enjoy pink outdoor heated glasshouses, multiple photo opportunities, and themed dinner and brunch food and beverage offerings. Tickets HERE.

Industry Kitchen | Seaport, NYC: Industry Kitchen, the riverside eatery with unmatched views of the Brooklyn skyline, transforms the Seaport District into a glamorous Alpine escape this winter. The all-new Alpine Luxe: The Ski Chalet Experience, in partnership with Bucket Listers and accompanied by Veuve Clicquot, is inspired by Alpine indulgence. Guests will enjoy themed food & cocktails, a cozy Après Fireside Lounge, and festive decor overlooking the East River and Brooklyn Bridge. Capture a photo in the Ski Lift Lounge photobooth or in front of the snow-dusted chalet backdrop, set against the glow of the towering Christmas tree - perfect for holiday content! Enjoy a 90-minute private Chalet Igloo reservation for 2–10 guests, starting at $40/pp for lunch and brunch or $50/pp for dinner, which includes a three-course Alpine Luxe dining experience featuring a welcome lobster bisque shooter served in a shot ski, your choice of entrée, and tableside-torched s’mores. Running from November 21st through the winter season. Book here. The Dante Winter Cabin The Dante Winter Cabin will be an immersive alpine takeover: wood, plaid, candlelight, and snow-dusted ambience combine to create a true cabin-in-the-city. Every detail, from décor to service, evokes the intimacy of a mountain lodge, reimagined with Dante’s modern sensibility. Guests will enjoy warm hospitality, curated playlists, signature cocktails, and indulgent bites, all designed to evoke the comfort of a mountain lodge with Dante’s elevated touch. The winter cocktail menu features warming, creative serves crafted with premium ingredients, complemented by seasonal bites that are perfect for sharing. The Winter Cabin will be open to the public from now through February 28th, with exciting programming including the below: (please note, booking is for MasterCard holidays / Priceless members only, but walk-ins are welcome) Eximia Pop-Up - January 27-30, 2026 Following the format of Dante’s renowned Legends Series pop-ups, Dante and Mastercard will host Exímia, the rising star from São Paulo, Brazil, for an exclusive four-night residency featuring signature cocktails and dishes from award-winning chef Manu Buffara. The Art of the Italian Aperitivo: Spritz & Negroni Class - January 5 & 20 | February 2 & 9 In collaboration with Campari, guests will enjoy an immersive journey into the heart of Italy’s aperitivo culture — through two of its most timeless cocktails: the Negroni and the Spritz. Tickets available on Priceless.com Bar Bello Pop-Up - February 25-27, 2026 Bar Bello, Montréal’s beloved aperitivo bar known for its Italian classics, neighborly warmth, and golden-hour spirit, will take over the Dante Winter Cabin from February 25 to 27. The experience brings a taste of Little Italy to the alpine charm of the Winter Cabin, defined by generous hospitality, timeless style, and a touch of effortless glamour.

Dunkin’ x Bala Bangles: Dunkin’ x Bala Bangles are available exclusively on ShopBala.com/dunkin-bala-bangles for $65 while supplies last. The sleek 2-lb design adds effortless resistance to walks, stretches, and everyday movement – whether worn on the arms or legs.

Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage Eye Gel: A cult-favorite under-eye treatment designed to instantly tighten, smooth, and de-puff tired eyes while helping improve the look of dark circles over time. Powered by Dr. Brandt’s proprietary Filmatrix Technology, the lightweight gel creates an invisible tightening film that visibly lifts and smooths the under-eye area within minutes. Formulated with caffeine to reduce puffiness, peptides to support firmer-looking skin, and botanical extracts to soothe and refresh, it delivers both immediate and long-term benefits. The fast-absorbing, oil-free formula works well alone or under makeup, making it perfect for busy mornings or pre-event touch-ups when you want a brighter, more awake appearance fast!

Atwater Eye Armor Eye Moisturizer: An award-winning, all-in-one eye cream designed to strengthen and revitalizing the delicate skin around your eyes. Dermatologist-tested, vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free, this firming moisturizer helps depuff under-eye bags, tighten skin, brighten dark circles, and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles with regular use, all while delivering nourishing hydration that supports a more refreshed, healthy-looking eye area. Key ingredients like niacinamide (vitamin B3) to brighten and strengthen the skin barrier, caffeine to help reduce puffiness, and yeast and rice extracts to nourish and firm make it a standout for daily AM/PM care. It absorbs easily and works well under makeup, making it a versatile step in any skincare routine aimed at brighter, smoother eyes.

Signature Sheet Set From Boll & Branch: The Signature Hemmed Sheet Set is a luxurious, best-selling bedding essential crafted from 100% long-staple organic cotton that gets softer with every wash. Designed with deep 17" pockets and secure elastic all around, this all-season sheet set offers a breathable, gentle drape with a subtle sheen and an elevated, timeless hemmed finish.