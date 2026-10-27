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'What, $500 a Year?': Woman Allegedly Berates Taco Shop Staff After They Don't Serve Her in English, Then Claims Cops Can't Touch Her Because She's American

Split photo of American tourist
Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

An American tourist allegedly clashed with taco shop staff in Mexico City after a dispute over speaking English.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:19 a.m. ET

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An American woman has sparked online backlash after allegedly insulting staff at a taco shop in Mexico City when they did not accommodate her request to speak English.

During the confrontation, she reportedly questioned the workers about their annual earnings.

"How much do you earn in a year? What's your big check?" she asked.

"What, $500 a year?" she added.

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Image of a TikTok video showed a woman arguing with restaurant staff in Mexico City.
Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

A TikTok video showed a woman arguing with restaurant staff in Mexico City.

She even claimed that the police could not touch her because she was American.

The incident, shared in a video by TikTok user @pacornick, showed the woman in a heated exchange with restaurant staff as they attempted to escort her out.

According to Infobae, she is believed to be American and has since been nicknamed "Lady Gringa" online.

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American Woman Allegedly Taunts Taco Shop Workers

Image of the woman allegedly questioned taco shop workers about their annual earnings during the confrontation.
Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

The woman allegedly questioned taco shop workers about their annual earnings during the confrontation.

The viral incident started when the woman repeatedly questioned employees about their income as she tried to re-enter the restaurant, despite her companion's protests.

"What?" she said to the workers about their earnings.

According to Pacornick, the confrontation followed earlier disputes with an Uber driver and a vendor selling atole, a traditional Mexican corn-based drink.

He alleged that the woman asked the vendor for a cigarette and began insulting them when they could not provide one.

Pacornick said the woman later entered the taco shop and demanded that staff arrange a ride through a ride-hailing app. She allegedly insisted that they speak English, and the situation escalated when they declined.

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Woman Allegedly Throws Tacos At Person Recording

Image of the viral footage captured the woman addressing the person recording the incident.
Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

The viral footage captured the woman addressing the person recording the incident.

The woman then turned her attention to the person filming the incident and made a derogatory remark about him.

"Hi, this f----- loser was talking to me," she said.

When the person recording asked her not to touch him, she responded, "I'm touching you."

Pacornick alleged that the woman, whom restaurant staff reportedly believed was drunk, struck him in the stomach and threw the tacos he was eating at him.

He also claimed she used derogatory language toward Mexicans, including the phrase "wall jumpers."

These alleged actions were not shown in the video.

According to Pacornick, those involved threatened to call the police. The woman allegedly responded that officers would not take action against her because she was American.

Police were eventually called, but it remains unclear whether a formal complaint was filed or whether the woman faced any consequences.

Incident Draws Attention To 'Tourist Syndrome'

Image of the incident drew attention to allegations of disrespectful behavior by tourists visiting other countries.
Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK

The incident drew attention to allegations of disrespectful behavior by tourists visiting other countries.

The confrontation has renewed discussion about how some travelers behave abroad.

USA Today has reported on the concept of "tourist syndrome," which describes how people may act more impulsively or differently while on vacation.

A study by Radical Storage, a luggage storage network, reported a 512.2% increase in reported incidents of unruly conduct and noted that 120,000 news articles about bad behavior on vacation had been published over the previous year.

In a survey of 1,231 American adults, 56.5% said they experienced "tourist syndrome" while traveling.

The study also found that 29.4% admitted to behaving differently on vacation because they felt anonymous, while 40.6% viewed travel as an opportunity to "let your hair down and have some fun."

Giacomo Piva, co-founder of Radical Storage, told the media outlet that the trend could threaten travel's future. He also pointed to anti-tourism protests across Europe, noting that concerns about inappropriate tourist behavior extend beyond American visitors.

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