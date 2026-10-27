NEWS 'What, $500 a Year?': Woman Allegedly Berates Taco Shop Staff After They Don't Serve Her in English, Then Claims Cops Can't Touch Her Because She's American Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK An American tourist allegedly clashed with taco shop staff in Mexico City after a dispute over speaking English. OK! Staff Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An American woman has sparked online backlash after allegedly insulting staff at a taco shop in Mexico City when they did not accommodate her request to speak English. During the confrontation, she reportedly questioned the workers about their annual earnings. "How much do you earn in a year? What's your big check?" she asked. "What, $500 a year?" she added.

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Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK A TikTok video showed a woman arguing with restaurant staff in Mexico City.

She even claimed that the police could not touch her because she was American. The incident, shared in a video by TikTok user @pacornick, showed the woman in a heated exchange with restaurant staff as they attempted to escort her out. According to Infobae, she is believed to be American and has since been nicknamed "Lady Gringa" online.

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American Woman Allegedly Taunts Taco Shop Workers

Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK The woman allegedly questioned taco shop workers about their annual earnings during the confrontation.

The viral incident started when the woman repeatedly questioned employees about their income as she tried to re-enter the restaurant, despite her companion's protests. "What?" she said to the workers about their earnings. According to Pacornick, the confrontation followed earlier disputes with an Uber driver and a vendor selling atole, a traditional Mexican corn-based drink. He alleged that the woman asked the vendor for a cigarette and began insulting them when they could not provide one. Pacornick said the woman later entered the taco shop and demanded that staff arrange a ride through a ride-hailing app. She allegedly insisted that they speak English, and the situation escalated when they declined.

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Woman Allegedly Throws Tacos At Person Recording

Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK The viral footage captured the woman addressing the person recording the incident.

The woman then turned her attention to the person filming the incident and made a derogatory remark about him. "Hi, this f----- loser was talking to me," she said. When the person recording asked her not to touch him, she responded, "I'm touching you." Pacornick alleged that the woman, whom restaurant staff reportedly believed was drunk, struck him in the stomach and threw the tacos he was eating at him. He also claimed she used derogatory language toward Mexicans, including the phrase "wall jumpers." These alleged actions were not shown in the video. According to Pacornick, those involved threatened to call the police. The woman allegedly responded that officers would not take action against her because she was American. Police were eventually called, but it remains unclear whether a formal complaint was filed or whether the woman faced any consequences.

Incident Draws Attention To 'Tourist Syndrome'

Source: @PACORNICK/TIKTOK The incident drew attention to allegations of disrespectful behavior by tourists visiting other countries.