Woman Allegedly Raped and Murdered by Brother-in-Law Called Him 'One of the Most Wonderful People in the World' in Haunting Resurfaced Facebook Post
July 1 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
A Facebook post Victoria Castle shared celebrating her sister's wedding has taken on a heartbreaking new meaning after authorities accused her brother-in-law of raping and murdering her.
In the resurfaced message, the 25-year-old Ph.D. student described Joseph Horner as "one of the most wonderful people in the world" less than three years before prosecutors say he allegedly killed her.
A Wedding Tribute Takes a Dark Turn
On the day her sister married Horner, Castle shared a photo of the couple kissing and wrote about her excitement for their future together.
"My sister, my person, my partner in chaos, is now married to one of the most wonderful people in the world," she wrote. "I love you both forever!"
Prosecutors Detail Alleged Attack
According to prosecutors, Horner, a 27-year-old elementary school teacher, had been fixated on Castle for years before the alleged attack.
Authorities said the two lived in separate apartments inside the same North Massapequa, NY, home while Horner's wife was away on a bachelorette trip.
Investigators alleged Horner asked Castle to come upstairs to help him move a piano before attacking her from behind and placing her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness.
Prosecutors claim he then sexually assaulted her before changing his clothes and calling 911.
"The male caller requested police and an ambulance to this location for a deceased female," Det. Lt. Daniel Steller, deputy commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad, said.
Castle was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
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Murder Charge and Court Appearance
During Horner's arraignment, prosecutors alleged he had been "obsessed" with Castle for more than a decade before the June 29 attack.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail. Horner has pleaded not guilty to the allegations. If convicted, he could face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Horner's attorney, Gregory Grizopoulos, also confirmed that Horner has been placed on administrative leave from his teaching position in the Oceanside School District.
Attorney Says Allegations Clash With Horner's Reputation
Grizopoulos argued the accusations stand in stark contrast to the image Horner had built in his community.
"He's an Oceanside teacher, he's tenured, he's very well loved by his students and his colleagues; these allegations are not very in line with what his community friends and family believe," the attorney said.
In a separate statement, Grizopoulos added: "These are very serious and disturbing allegations, and there's a very stark contrast between the allegations and his beloved reputation that he had as a teacher, with both his students and his fellow teachers."
He concluded: "His family is devastated by the loss of their family member, Victoria, as well as the allegations against their son, Joe. We'll continue to evaluate the evidence as more details are disclosed to us."