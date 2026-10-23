NEWS 'We Just Need to Know': Woman Furious After Bank Staff Withheld Her Cash and Demanded to Know Why She Wanted It Source: @DEBTEACH20/INSTAGRAM A bank customer faced questions about a cash withdrawal as concerns over financial scams continued. OK! Staff Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman got frustrated after a bank teller allegedly delayed her cash withdrawal and asked what she planned to spend the money on. "We just need to evaluate your account before we can give you your money," the teller reportedly told content creator Deb Teach Teach shared her encounter via (@debteach20), which went viral on Instagram, attracting 1.6 million views at the time of publication. Teach said she refused to explain her spending plans, even after the teller raised concerns about scams. She shared her frustration in the post’s caption, "What the heck?? It’s none of your business!"

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The Teller Kept Teach Waiting For 10 Minutes

Source: @DEBTEACH20/INSTAGRAM A woman described her frustration after a bank teller reportedly questioned her plans for a cash withdrawal.

Teach said the interaction continued as the teller worked on her account. She recalled that the employee spent several minutes at her computer, "pounding away on her keyboard," before giving her an explanation for the delay. The teller reportedly told Teach that the bank needed to review her account before releasing the cash. Teach also said the employee brought out a binder while other customers received assistance.

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Teach Became More Frustrated After A Call To The Main Branch

Source: @DEBTEACH20/INSTAGRAM A bank teller reviewed a customer's account during a disputed cash withdrawal.

The situation escalated when the teller contacted the bank’s main branch. Teach said the person on the phone also questioned her about the withdrawal. In her post’s caption, she added that he asked about her loans and why she wanted the money. Teach stood by her decision not to explain her plans and said she was considering closing her account. "I’m not telling you what I’m spending it on," she said. "And in fact, I probably… I’m gonna close my account after this. What the heck?" she added. Teach did not identify the bank, and her account of the interaction could not be independently verified.

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Social Media Users Were Divided Over The Bank’s Actions

Source: @DEBTEACH20/INSTAGRAM Social media users were divided over the bank’s actions, with some defending its anti-scam measures while others questioned the need to ask customers about their spending.

The incident prompted mixed reactions online. Some commenters defended the bank staff, arguing that employees needed to identify potential scams and follow banking regulations, while others were in support of questioning this condition. One commenter wrote, "There are so many banking regulations and she was doing her job… I’ve been in banking for 40 years and we are required to ask and at times it can be awkward." Whereas, one user commented, "You’re correct it’s none of their business." "Now you understand why our grandparents and great grandparents placed money in the wall, under wooden floor planks and in the yard under some dirt," a user said.

Source: UNSPLASH The Global Anti-Scam Alliance estimated that scams caused $1.03 trillion in losses worldwide in 2024.