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Woman Knocks Boyfriend Unconscious With Laptop During Brawl at Florida Waterfront High-Rise Over Cheating, Police Say

Christianne Stephens
Source: unsplash ; Clearwater Police Department

Christianne Stephens was ordered to not contact her boyfriend.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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A 57-year-old Florida woman named Christianne Stephens was arrested in Clearwater, Fla., after allegedly knocking her boyfriend unconscious with a laptop during an argument over suspected infidelity.

According to a Clearwater Police Department arrest affidavit, Stephens and her boyfriend, who lived together in a waterfront high-rise apartment, became involved in a heated domestic dispute regarding alleged cheating.

The argument intensified when the boyfriend began recording the interaction on his phone as he tried to leave the residence.

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What Happened Between the Couple?

Source: @FOX13News/x

Christianne Stephens claimed she didn't mean to injure her boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, she was fully aware he was recording the fight and explicitly told him "he was not going anywhere until he deleted the video evidence of the battery."

Police state that Stephens struck the victim in the head with a laptop, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a large, significant laceration to his head.

Upon regaining consciousness, the victim reported seeing Stephens actively attempting to delete the recorded video evidence from his phone.

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Christianne Stephens' Version of Events

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photo of Christianne Stephens allegedly demanded her boyfriend delete a video he recorded of their argument.
Source: Clearwater Police Department

Christianne Stephens allegedly demanded her boyfriend delete a video he recorded of their argument.

Stephens allegedly blocked his exit and declared that he was not allowed to leave the apartment until the video evidence of the battery was deleted.

When questioned by investigators, Stephens admitted to hitting her boyfriend with the laptop but claimed she did not intend to injure him, asserting instead that she was “shoving the laptop at him to get him to leave" or pushing the device toward him to force him to leave.

Police wrote in the report that Stephens was impeding her boyfriend from leaving the apartment, "causing him to fear that he could not leave."

She Was Released on Bond

photo of Christianne Stephens was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.
Source: unsplash

Christianne Stephens was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Following the investigation, Stephens was booked into jail and faces multiple felony charges: aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.

Court and jail records indicate that Stephens was subsequently released after posting a $20,000 bond.

The full extent of the victim's additional head injuries or potential permanent scarring remains undetermined and Stephens was told she must have no contact with the victim.

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