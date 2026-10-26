NEWS Woman Goes on a Date With a Finance Guy Who Sends a Driver. Then She's Handed a Disturbing Note: 'Dating in NYC Is Something Else' Source: @KEEPINGUPWKAMW/TIKTOK Kamrin White described her unusual New York City date with a finance professional on TikTok. OK! Staff Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kamrin White's New York City date took an unexpected turn, prompting her to reflect on the experience with the words, "Dating in NYC is something else." The TikTok creator said the man, who worked in finance, arranged a private driver, several restaurant stops, and a magic show. However, his unusual instructions continued the following morning, leaving her uninterested in seeing him again.

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Finance Guy Sends Woman On A Mystery Date

Source: @KEEPINGUPWKAMW/TIKTOK Kamrin White shared details of her mystery-themed date in a TikTok video.

White shared her experience in a TikTok video under @keepingupwkamw on September 17. She said the evening began when a private driver picked her up and handed her a note with instructions. The message included a question that immediately caught her attention. "Yes, she’s pretty, but can she follow directions?" the message said. The note also instructed White not to text the man until she reached her destination. The driver took her to Nobu, where she expected to meet her date, but he was nowhere to be seen. A waitress told White that the man had paid the bill and that she could order a drink before moving on to the next location. Another customer even asked whether she had been stood up.

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Woman Eventually Meets Her Date At A Restaurant

Source: @KEEPINGUPWKAMW/TIKTOK Kamrin White said a private driver took her to Nobu, where she waited for her date.

The driver then took White to another restaurant, although he initially went to the wrong location. Rain added to the confusion before she eventually arrived at the correct place and met the man. Their conversation included an unexpected detail about his plans: He mentioned freezing his sperm in case he died. The evening continued at a tucked-away lounge hosting a magic show, which White described as one of the more enjoyable parts of the date. When she felt cold, the man asked a waitress for a jacket. As he handed it to her, he made another comment about her dating experience. One viewer questioned his approach: "Lost me at the note." The same commenter followed up with another reaction. "Lmaoooooo why would he say that?" the commenter said.

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TikTok Creator Receives Strange Message The Next Morning

Source: @KEEPINGUPWKAMW/TIKTOK Kamrin White described a magic show as one of the more enjoyable parts of the evening.

White said the man viewed the evening as a mystery built around her beauty. However, the unusual date didn't end when she got home. At around 8 a.m. the next morning, he sent her a picture of the Mona Lisa and asked her to “interpret this.” White decided she was not interested in continuing with that style of dating. The story attracted plenty of reactions from TikTok viewers, with some comparing the man's elaborate plans to scenes from a movie. One commenter wrote, "bro thought he was christian grey [sic]."

Source: @KEEPINGUPWKAMW/TIKTOK Kamrin White received a Mona Lisa image and an unusual instruction the morning after her date.