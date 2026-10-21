Woman Buys Sam's Club $6 Ground Beef. She Panics When It Stays Red No Matter How Long She Cooks It: 'Human Meat or Sum Horse'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 6:55 a.m. ET
A woman panicked when the ground beef she bought from Sam's Club stayed red no matter how long she cooked it.
A video shared by @alcava00 on TikTok showed the TikToker cooking the $6 ground beef, complaining that the meat just wouldn't turn brown.
A Woman Faced Problems With Sam's Club's Ground Beef
The user questioned in the caption, "Am I the only one dealing with this?"
She then explained, "This is the second night in a row that we have tried cooking the ground beef from Sam’s club and it turns out like this."
The TikToker went on to claim, "I’ve even had it cook for so long burning the rest of the meat except for the red meat that wouldn’t brown no matter what!! Like what is going on😭."
Tagging the official handle of Sam's Club, she concluded, "We need to talk 😭."
Netizens Related to Her Concerns
Surprisingly enough, the TikToker who posted it isn't the only one dealing with this problem.
As it turns out, numerous other netizens related to her experience, sharing the disappointing outcome they faced with the meat, as despite extended cooking times, the beef simply refused to brown.
One user wrote, "Yes!!!!!!!!!! Same exact meat too!!!!" while sharing a picture of their own cooked beef from Sam's Club.
Another one offered, "I’ve noticed that with super lean meat you have to add oil to really cook it. There isn’t enough fat to brown it properly."
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Some Users Chimed in on the Allegations Against Sam's Club
Meanwhile, some others played with the allegations about the beef possibly being horse meat, or even human meat sold as beef instead.
One TikToker wrote, "Stop… I went down a whole rabbit hole right now about meat that stays pink could possibly be human 🫣"
Another added, "Have you not noticed the rancid smell coming from beef lately? It smells like a sewer!!!!"
One more netizen chimed in, adding fuel to the allegations as they wrote, "It’s human meat or sum horse."
Sam's Club Responded to the TikTok
Many users warned others about buying meat from anyone other than a local butcher as well.
One of them wrote, "At this point anything you buy outside of a local butcher shop could be anything from human to horses to rats to any animal. Your best bet is to raise your own animals and butcher your own animals."
Sam's Club's official handle also responded to the TikTok.
Expressing their regret at the customer's experience, they wrote in the comments section, "This is not the experience we want you to have here at Sam's Club. Can you please send us a PM? We would like to take a look into this concern."