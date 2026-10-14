Woman Gets a Text From Another Woman on Her Birthday. Then She Learns Her Husband Has 'a Whole Other Family’

Article continues below advertisement

A viral incident just took infidelity to a whole other level as a woman received a birthday wish from an unknown woman who turned out to be her husband's other wife. The incident happened to a TikToker named Pearl, also known as @justpearlna, who recently discovered on her birthday that her husband had secretly been living a double life with a "whole other family."

Article continues below advertisement

Pearl Found Out About Her Husband's Other Wife on Her Birthday

Source: @justpearlna/TIKTOK A TikToker named Pearl received a birthday wish from an unknown woman who turned out to be her husband's other wife.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pearl explained that she received a text from an unknown number on her birthday. She replied to it, thinking it might be someone from church. But she was swept off her feet when she discovered the shocking revelation the person on the other end had: She was also married to Pearl’s husband. What made matters even more perplexing was that the other woman knew about her husband's marriage to Pearl and even supported it, claiming that she wanted to meet her as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Pearl's Husband Admitted to the Truth, But There's A Catch

Source: @justpearlna/TIKTOK The other woman knew about her husband's marriage to Pearl and even supported it, claiming that she wanted to meet her as well.

This led to Pearl confronting her husband, who ultimately admitted to his crimes. The TikToker claimed that, although she knew that he had a child, she had no idea that he was still married to the child's mother. According to Pearl, her husband claimed he loved her more and had never wanted to be with his first wife but felt obligated to stay because of their child. Hurt, shocked, and upset, she decided to end the relationship after learning the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Pearl's Husband & Other Wife Insisted She Get Back With Him

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @justpearlna/TIKTOK Pearl then confronted her husband, who ultimately admitted to his crimes.

But things took a further turn when Pearl began receiving calls from the other woman, who repeatedly told her that their husband loved Pearl the most and encouraged her to stay with him. Her husband, on the other hand, began sending flowers to Pearl’s office in an apparent attempt to win her back. Confused and unable to make a decision, Pearl turned to her followers for advice, asking whether she should leave her husband or not. The TikToker emphasized that he had always taken care of her and that their relationship had been peaceful, but even then, her story sparked a debate in the comment section.

Article continues below advertisement

Netizens Are Divided About Pearl's Situation

Source: @justpearlna/TIKTOK Things took a further turn when Pearl began receiving calls from the other woman, who repeatedly told her that their husband loved Pearl the most and encouraged her to stay with him.

While some viewers encouraged Pearl to stay in the marriage if she was happy and comfortable with the arrangement, others argued that the marriage was built on dishonesty and that she should leave. “Sis as far as u are comfortable don’t leave… that could be ur destiny… Jux live a peaceful life n that’s all,” one commenter wrote. “This is wrong. The foundation is built on lies,” another wrote. A third added, “My dear stay in ur peaceful marriage but take ur time before thinking of children be very stable in anything u are doing before child birth that’s all I can say.” One more person added, “He will do same thing again then y'all will be 3 then the list continue.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justpearlna/TIKTOK Some viewers encouraged Pearl to stay in the marriage if she was happy and comfortable.