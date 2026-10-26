NEWS Woman Tries Wingstop's Most Unusual Halloween Menu Item Yet. She Says the Flavor Doesn't Make Sense: 'I Tried These After at 4 am' Source: @BITESBYBAY/TIKTOK A woman tried Wingstop’s Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch wings and shared her unexpected reaction to the unusual Halloween flavor. OK! Staff Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman on TikTok was surprised by Wingstop’s unusual Sour Patch Kids wings. She admitted, "I was shocked that this wasn't awful...but also I tried these after a 4 a.m. wake-up call, so maybe I was hallucinating the taste." The woman shared her reaction in a TikTok video after trying the Halloween collaboration, which combines Wingstop’s chicken with the candy brand’s signature sweet-and-sour flavors.

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Wingstop Teams Up With Sour Patch Kids For Halloween

Source: @BITESBYBAY/TIKTOK Wingstop introduced its limited-edition Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch wings for Halloween.

Wingstop and Sour Patch Kids announced their new Wicked Punch flavor on October 13. The limited-edition menu item features a redberry glaze that starts sour and finishes sweet, topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz. The flavor is available across all Wingstop proteins and can be ordered through the restaurant’s app or website. "Halloween menus are so back!! Wingstop is teaming up with Sour Patch Kids for a new Sour Patch Kids Punch glaze, which features a Sour Then Sweet Redberry Glaze topped with real Sour Patch Kids pieces," the TikToker said. She added, "This wacky Halloween collab launches for Club Wingstop members on Oct 23 then the rest of the world on Oct. 27. Are you going to try the new Sour Patch Kids wings?"

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Customers Try The New Wings Soon

Source: @BITESBYBAY/TIKTOK Wingstop’s Wicked Punch wings featured a sweet-and-sour redberry glaze topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz.

Per People, Club Wingstop members received early access to the Wicked Punch flavor on October 23. The limited-time offering is available nationwide from October 27 through November 4. Wingstop described the collaboration as an unexpected take on its signature flavors, bringing candy and chicken together for a Halloween-themed menu item. "Candy on wings? We know exactly what you’re thinking. But no, seriously, it has no business being this good," a Wingstop spokesperson said. "It may sound unexpected, but one bite is all it takes to understand why this one is a treat," the spokesperson added.

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Sour Patch Kids Brings More Halloween Treats

Source: @BITESBYBAY/TIKTOK Sour Patch Kids partnered with Wingstop to bring its signature candy flavors to the restaurant’s Halloween menu.

The collaboration also ties into Sour Patch Kids’ 13 Days of Mischief campaign, which runs from October 19 through Halloween on October 31. The candy brand is also introducing several Halloween-themed treats, including Monster Parts in black raspberry, orange, and watermelon flavors; Tricksters, which look like one flavor but taste like another; and Glow Ups Ghosts, featuring orange and peach flavors with edible confetti that glows under black light.

Source: @BITESBYBAY/TIKTOK Sour Patch Kids introduced additional Halloween treats, including Monster Parts, Tricksters and Glow Ups Ghosts.