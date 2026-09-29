Woody Harrelson Explains Why He Thinks He's Related to Matthew McConaughey, Jokes He Has 'Confirmation' Their Parents Hooked Up

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Good friends Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey believe they might actually be biologically related. The actors joked about being half-siblings after they filmed the new Apple TV series Brothers, where they star as fictionalized versions of themselves.

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The Source of the Speculation

Source: MEGA Matthew McConaughey's mother, Kay, revealed that she knew Woody Harrelson's father.

The series sheds light on Harrelson and McConaughey’s real-life speculation about the possibility of sharing the same father. Harrelson and McConaughey each grew up with two brothers, however, McConaughey was raised by his parents, Kay “MaMac” and James McConaughey, while Harrelson was raised by Charles and Diane Harrelson. The costars have been friends since the '90s and have worked together many times, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the idea of them being related came up. While on "Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," Matthew said his mother may have met Harrelson’s father while his parents were divorced.

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The 'Definite Confirmation' From Harrelson

Source: MEGA Harrelson said he knew something happened between his dad and McConaughey's mother based off of her story.

While appearing on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the Brothers costars spoke about the speculation of being half-siblings. Woody recalled that he mentioned his father to Matthew’s mom, and her response was the “definite confirmation” he needed. “I mentioned my father, and she goes, ‘I knew your father.’ Now that’s only four words, but think about this, it's not an ellipsis; it's like five dots,” he quipped. “We had 6-year-olds there, and even knew that my mom and his dad shagged," Matthew admitted. He continued, “And I’m like, ‘Mom, what are you starting bull----?’ and Woody goes, ‘Oh I knew it!’ and my kids already called him Uncle Woody, and his kids already called me Uncle Matthew, and they thought we were related and then off they went to play detective.” The Interstellar star revealed that their children found pictures and put together a timeline which showed the possibility that Woody’s dad and Matthew’s mom could have been intimate while she was in the middle of her second divorce from Matthew's father. The Hunger Games alum then revealed that when it was time for Matthew’s mother to give birth to him, she told his father, who said he refused to go to the hospital because he believed that it wasn’t his son. “The reason he said that because he knew the math wasn’t mathing,” Harrelson quipped.

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Harrelson Always Felt They Could Be Related

Source: MEGA Harrelson always believed that he could be related to McConaughey.

Woody also revealed that he always felt he and the dad-of-three could be related. “From the time I’ve known him, I’ve always felt like, ‘I do that kind of thing or I say something like this.' It’s like all of these parallels, like you guys have with each other," he explained to the Kelce brothers. "And I’m like, ‘Oh that’s so weird,’ so when she said that, it was an eureka moment, and it made sense, and I got definite confirmation that they were bumping uglies.”

Nothing Has Been Officially Confirmed

Source: MEGA Harrelson revealed that McConaughey is afraid of taking a DNA test to prove if they are really related.