EXCLUSIVE Woody Kaminer Says Becoming a 'Survivalist' on Fox's Show 'Extracted' 'Changed My Life in So Many Ways': 'I Feel Better Than I Have in Years' Source: FOX Woody Kaminer exclusively tells OK! about appearing on Fox's show 'Extracted.'

It's safe to say Woody Kaminer did not know what he was signing up for when he joined Fox's Extracted, where competitors face extreme conditions in the wilderness while their families watch via a live feed and decide their fate by negotiating to send essentials or pressing the "Extract" button, removing them from the competition.

Source: FOX The series airs on Fox.

"Becoming a survivalist on Extracted Season 1 has changed my life in so many ways. I used to suffer from headaches daily. Since the show ended, I have not had one headache and I physically feel better than I have in many years. I also lost a lot of weight in the wild and I have kept it off. Now, I talk to Blake and Collin all the time, where we just laugh and cut up and jive on each other. We love to laugh — and we have a great family bond that can never be broken. This show blessed me in so many ways," he exclusively tells OK! about going on the show in the first place and bonding with his family.

It all began for Kaminer when his wife "saw the ad for the show" and asked his son Blake and nephew Collin if they'd be interested in doing it. "It looked like a wild idea for a survival show that had never been done before so we were all in," he explains.

Source: FOX The proud dad said he bonded with his family as a result of the experience.

Though the cast tries to survive “extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness," according to an official synopsis, Kaminer wouldn't trade the experience for anything. "No matter how much time passes, we will always have those memories together," he says of spending time with his loved ones. "The most challenging part about the show for me would probably be going days and days without food. I think at one point, I went about five days without food (except for maybe a few peanuts)."

After being put through the wringer, Kaminer learned how "far I am able to push myself mentally and physically." "Our bodies are so strong and can be pushed way further than we ever give it credit for. As far as the why, why not? If it wasn’t our family going on this adventure, someone else’s family would have done it," he says. "I felt it could challenge me because I’d be doing something I had never attempted to do. I’ve never lived out in the woods and I’ve never had to boil water to drink it. I’ve never slept in freezing conditions while wearing soaking wet clothes. It was miserable at times. Living off the land is an experience all by itself. Every aspect of the wild was a challenge. It was pretty brutal at times, but the beautiful landscape was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in my life."

Source: FOX Wood Kaminer said he 'slept with my Rambo knife' on the series.

He continues: "As far as me doing extreme things, I like extreme things to an extent. I guess I’d fall in the 'cautiously extreme' category. I was never scared to go on the show. I was actually very excited. I was a cop for almost 20 years, and I had to go into situations where I had no idea what I was stepping into, but I had to do it anyway. So, going into the unknown was second nature for me. Nothing in the wild really scared me, but I did hear what sounded like bears fighting right outside of my shelter. So, I slept with my Rambo knife that I received in a supply drop."

Source: FOX Woody Kaminer said appearing in the series wasn't about the 'money.'

Kaminer admits he had "so many questions" after coming out of the wilderness. "But I told them not to say a word about it. So far I have been shocked by some of the HQ drama going on. None of the survivalists had a clue what was happening on the other side of that mountain," he states of the season, which is currently airing.

Fortunately, he "never really" panicked on the show. "There were a few times that I felt claustrophobic inside my shelter with it being so small and pitch black dark outside. Eventually I calmed myself and went to sleep. I also used the confession camera and talked to it for hours. The camera became my 'Wilson,'" he says, noting that he would be open to doing the show a second time.

"Make sure you bring good, grounded, thick skinned family members with you. The game is brutal on both sides so you need to make sure your support team is at 100 percent on the mental and physical side. Once you find out what kind of show you’re going on, practice as many things as possible that you believe you might encounter on the show," he advises for future contestants.

Ultimately, the bond between Kaminer and his son Blake was "strengthened so much more" by going on this journey together. "We were already close, but this show was like a caffeine boost to our relationship. We needed the show as much as the show needed us. Collin and I talk so much more now than we used to. Us three guys will always have this experience. I think Blake and Collin realized how much I will fight for them. Nobody quits in our family," he declares.

He concludes: "I learned how far my family would allow me to push myself to survive. It wasn’t just about the money. It was about proving to those young boys that I’m still a pretty rad dad and uncle. I know Blake and Collin were there pushing to protect me in HQ and I am forever grateful for that. I could see the emotion in their eyes and I could hear it when they spoke. Those boys have my utmost respect."