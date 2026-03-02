or
Worst Dressed Stars at 2026 Actor Awards: Fran Drescher, Teyana Taylor and More

Photo of Fran Drescher and Teyana Taylor
Source: MEGA

Here are the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Actor Awards.

March 1 2026, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Celebrities put their best foot forward for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet. While some wardrobe risks paid off, other outfit choices were questionable.

See below for some of the worst-dressed stars from the Sunday, March 1, ceremony.

Fran Drescher

Image of Fran Drescher wore a black top hat to the Actor Awards.
Source: MEGA

Fran Drescher wore a black top hat to the Actor Awards.

Fran Drescher treated the red carpet like her personal Broadway stage. The Marty Supreme star sported a black top hat and pink feathered shawl with a strapless black sequin gown.

Drescher teased her look in an Instagram Story ahead of the awards show.

"On my way to The Actor Awards on Netflix this evening! And the cast of Marty Supreme is nominated for Best Ensemble! For 4 years I’ve gone as President and the 5th year a Nominee!!!! Wish me luck!🤞🙏🏻👏," she wrote.

Teyana Taylor

Image of Teyana Taylor wore a painted nude dress.
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor wore a painted nude dress.

Teyana Taylor had a nip slip on the red carpet — or did she?

The One Battle After Another star sported a painted nude gown by Thom Browne, featuring a skirt adorned with 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads. She walked the red carpet alongside her 5-year-old daughter, Rue, who adorably fixed her train.

Taylor is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for One Battle After Another.

Nava Rose Rabago

Image of Nava Rose Rabago's gown featured a gold hand on her crotch.
Source: MEGA

Nava Rose Rabago's gown featured a gold hand on her crotch.

All hands on deck for Nava Rose Rabago.

The social media star wore a ruched red gown with a sheer waist and metallic gold hand in front of her crotch. She carried a large fur shall on her arm as she posed in the questionable attire.

Mindy Kalling

Image of Mindy Kaling's dress featured a sheer skirt exposing her legs.
Source: MEGA

Mindy Kaling's dress featured a sheer skirt exposing her legs.

Mindy Kaling put a unique spin on the classic LBD.

The actress donned a structural black gown with a velvet bodice and sheer cutout on her chest by Yara Shoemaker. Her legs were exposed underneath a sheer black skirt with sequin detailing.

Teyana Taylor

Sandra Bernhard

Image of Sandra Bernhard drowned in a mustard-yellow maxi.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bernhard drowned in a mustard-yellow maxi.

Red-carpet gown or kitchen tablecloth? Sandra Bernhard hid her frame underneath a mustard-yellow maxi dress that grazed her ankles. The finishing touch: a hot pink clutch that stood alone.

Demi Moore

Image of Demi Moore conjured images of Big Bird with a large tulle accent on her dress.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore conjured images of Big Bird with a large tulle accent on her dress.

Demi Moore channeled her inner boa constrictor in an avant-garde black dress with flamboyant white tulle by Schiaparelli. Her out-of-the-box look comes just a few days after she debuted a new bob at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show.

Ethan Hawke

Image of Ethan Hawke's military vest was a questionable red carpet choice.
Source: MEGA

Ethan Hawke's military vest was a questionable red carpet choice.

Ethan Hawke layered a military-inspired black Dior vest atop a white dress shirt and black trousers. He carried a black coat on his arm and sunglasses in hand as he posed for cameras.

Hawke is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon.

Regina Hall

Image of Regina Hall covered herself in stripes at the Actor Awards.
Source: MEGA

Regina Hall covered herself in stripes at the Actor Awards.

Regina Hall made her Actor Awards debut in a Cong Tri striped long-sleeved dress with an exaggerated peplum, reminiscent of a prison jumpsuit.

The actress is nominated for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with Taylor and the cast of One Battle After Another.

